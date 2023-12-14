India Digital Content Market Analysis Rerport 2023: Digital Video Content Accounted for ~45.94% FY2023 - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Content Market in India 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in digital content consumption has been high since the COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction on movement and outdoor entertainment increased both the audience and producers of digital content. In 2023, sectors such as education, retail, media, and entertainment are witnessing high consumption of digital content. The implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics has further pushed the access of relevant content to highly targeted consumers.



The increasing presence of digital content over social media platforms in the form of blogs along with the increasing proliferation of internet services and low data tariff rates supports the future growth aspects in the market. The years 2022, and 2023 also witnessed the rise of rural and regional content creators in the country who were able to monetize by displaying their content over social media platforms in the form of DIY videos, blogs, YouTube reels.



The market for digital video content accounted for ~45.94% of the revenue of the total digital content market in FY 2023.During the FY 2023 - FY 2028 period, digital video and gaming content is expected to witness growth in their overall market share while digital text content and digital audio content will experience a marginal loss in their share from the overall digital content market owing to the evolving user preferences towards more immersive and dynamic forms of digital media.



The rise in the number of internet users owing to India's expanding digital infrastructure, affordability of smart devices, and government initiatives such as"Digital India" and"BharatNet." has made India one of the fastest-growing digital consumer market in the world.



User-generated content is unique, brand-specific material produced by consumers and shared on social media or through other platforms in the form of pictures, films, reviews, a recommendation, or even a podcast. This type of content is used at every stage of the buying process to boost ROI and influence engagement.

Microsoft and Google offer software and solution packages tailored for emerging content creators, streamlining the process of content creation and publication. Podcasting is also gaining significant traction, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, indicating a shift in content consumption preferences.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. India digital content market - Ecosystem

3.2. Media and entertainment industry in India - Overview



Chapter 4: Digital Content Market in India - An Overview

4.1. Digital Content market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

4.2. Current market scenario



Chapter 5: Digital Content Market - Segmentation

5.1. Revenue share of digital content market - based on product type

5.2. Digital video content market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

5.3. Digital game content market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

5.4. Digital text content market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

5.5. Digital text content market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challenges



Chapter 7: Market Trends

7.1. Market trends



Chapter 8: Website Statistics

8.1. Website statistics of digital audio video platform

8.2. Website rankings statistics

8.3. Website engagement statistics

8.4. Total website traffic on desktop and mobile devices

8.5. Main sources of traffic to website (on desktop)

8.6. Share of top countries in terms of website visits (on desktop)



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1 Quint Digital Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

9.2.1. Digital platform: Eros Now

9.3. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN)

9.3.1. Digital platform: SonyLIV

9.4. Star India Private Limited

9.4.1. Digital platform: Disney+Hotstar

9.5. Times Internet Limited

9.5.1. Digital platform : Gaana, MX Player

9.6. Zee Entertainment Enterprises

9.6.1. Digital platform : Zee5

9.7. Alphabet Inc.

9.8. Amazon Web Services India

9.8.1. Digital platform : PrimeVideo

9.9. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

9.10. Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP

9.10.1. Digital platform : Netflix



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

