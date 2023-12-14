Swiss Properties Invest A/S announces a directed issue of new shares in a private placement

Company Announcement No. 5-2023

Copenhagen, December 14, 2023.

The Board of Directors in Swiss Properties Invest A/S has decided to use its authorisation given by the annual general meeting to increase the share capital in Swiss Properties Invest A/S.

Private placement

As disclosed in Company Announcement no. 04-2023 the Board of Directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S (“Swiss Properties Invest” or “the Company”) decided to explore the possibility to increase the share capital with up to 2,225,000 new shares of nominal DKK 100 without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders (cf. article 3.7.1 and 3.7.4 of the articles of association).

Today the Board of Directors has decided to use the authorisation given by the annual general meeting and increase the share capital in the Company with 60,272 new shares of nominal DKK 100. The Board has received irrevocable subscriptions from a group of investors. The new shares have been sold at a subscription price of DKK 108.5 per new share. All shares will be paid in cash raising gross proceeds of DKK 6.5m. The new shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares. All rights relating to the new shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, will apply as from the time of the registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will be issued in the existing ISIN code DK0061805660.

After the issuance of the new shares, the total share capital amounts to a total nominal value of DKK 228,527,200 divided into 2,285,272 shares of nominally DKK 100 each.

Use of proceeds

With the proceeds from the private placement the Company is in a favourable position to continue the expansion of the current real estate portfolio of 8 attractive commercial real estate properties located in Switzerland. Part of the development in the Company is the continued expansion of the current portfolio leveraging the already established operational set-up. An expansion of the current portfolio is expected to increase the profitability of the Company’s operations with the aim of strengthening the Company’s value creation.

Expected timetable

The capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority as soon as possible. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as soon as possible thereafter.

The updated Articles of Association will be available on the Company’s website.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8

2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,

DK-2500 Valby,

tlf. +45 3345 1000