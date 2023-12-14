Jamaica’s Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Attend Grand Opening Ceremony at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters

MONTEGO BAY, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts celebrated a momentous occasion on December 13, 2023, marking the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest property, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, which opened its doors in mid-November in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The distinguished event was honored by the presence of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, who graciously participated in the ceremony.



The day commenced with the Prime Minister's arrival at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, followed by a comprehensive walkthrough of the property, including visits to the property’s modern accommodations. The opening ceremony was presided over by the top executives of Blue Diamond Resorts, marking the most significant milestone for the company in the region since the opening of Royalton Negril in 2017.

Blue Diamond Resorts' President, Jordi Pelfort, conveyed sentiments of gratitude and recognition for Jamaica's pivotal role in the company's journey. Pelfort emphasized that the island's unique charm and vibrancy have played an integral part in Blue Diamond Resorts' success. The president's address underscored the commitment to the Jamaican people, extending beyond hospitality to encompass support and upliftment for the communities that have warmly embraced the resort.

Minister Edmund Bartlett echoed the sentiment with a speech affirming the importance of Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in contributing to Jamaica's tourism landscape. The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also shared his thoughts, emphasizing the significance of such investments in boosting the local economy and fostering sustainable development.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official ribbon-cutting, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters. The celebration continued with a cocktail reception at the resort's lobby, and the day concluded with an exclusive private lunch at Dorado restaurant, providing a fitting conclusion to a momentous occasion.

Blue Diamond Resorts expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, and all distinguished guests for their participation in this landmark event, marking a significant milestone in the company's enduring commitment to Jamaica and its people.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

