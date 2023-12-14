Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2023

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For November 2023

CLICHY – December 14, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2023:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 07/11/2023 40 59,4563 2 378,25 09/11/2023 6 561 61,6398 404 418,45 10/11/2023 11 000 61,6118 677 729,80 13/11/2023 5 929 60,7315 360 077,06 14/11/2023 10 419 61,1056 636 659,25 15/11/2023 11 500 61,7045 709 601,75 16/11/2023 12 000 61,7984 741 580,80 17/11/2023 10 271 61,9270 636 052,22 20/11/2023 12 419 61,8362 767 943,77 21/11/2023 12 349 61,2394 756 245,35 22/11/2023 12 510 61,0582 763 838,08 23/11/2023 12 103 62,6236 757 933,43 23/11/2023 3 594 62,6500 225 164,10 24/11/2023 16 341 62,3128 1 018 253,46 27/11/2023 16 284 62,7769 1 022 259,04 28/11/2023 11 500 62,5165 718 939,75 29/11/2023 11 293 61,9795 699 934,49 30/11/2023 8 000 61,8500 494 800,00 30/11/2023 7 487 61,6478 461 557,25 TOTAL 191 600 61,8756 11 855 366,31

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

AGENDA

All dates are subject to change

Full Year 2023 Results February 19, 2024, post market close First Quarter 2024 Results April 23, 2024, post market close 2023 AGM May 29, 2024

