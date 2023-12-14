Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Olympus, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Conmed and Medtronic

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Biopsy Forceps, Transbronchial Needle Aspiration (TBNA) Needles, Cytology Brushes), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronchial biopsy devices market size is expected to reach USD 972.43 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is supported by various factors, such as the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, the introduction of advanced product offerings, and strategic initiatives undertaken by organizations.







The biopsy forceps product segment consists of disposable and reusable sub-segments. The disposable sub-segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The preference for disposable devices has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as physicians prioritize reducing the risk of cross-contamination. This shift towards disposable devices has led to an increase in their usage, further driving market growth. With the growing adoption of disposable devices, the biopsy forceps market is expected to experience revenue market expansion.



USPSTF recommendations in March 2021 advise annual lung cancer screening for individuals with a smoking history. In addition, Medicare Coverage by CMS includes yearly screenings for asymptomatic patients with a history of heavy smoking. These screening initiatives have led to the identification of a higher number of pulmonary nodules, resulting in increased volumes of bronchial and lung biopsies.



Notable players in the industry, such as Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, and Intuitive Surgical, are implementing diverse strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions to expand the availability and global presence of their product offerings. For example, in July 2022, Intuitive secured FDA clearance for a lung biopsy robot featuring Siemens' imaging technology.



Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the TBNA needles segment dominated the market with a 65.23% revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the advantages of EBUS-TBNA over conventional TBNA and other biopsy methods like mediastinoscopy. The increasing preference for EBUS-TBNA, driven by its greater accuracy, is fueling the demand

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.6% in 2022 owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investment in research and development (R&D), and availability of the latest technologies

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the aging population and the region's increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $564.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $972.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Snapshot

2.2 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Segment Snapshot

2.3 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Dynamics

3.3 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Analysis Tools: Porter's

3.4 PESTEL Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7 Estimated Prevalence Data of Tracheal, Bronchus, And Lung Cancer, By Country (2018 To 2030)



Chapter 4 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

4.1 Product Movement Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Biopsy Forceps

4.4 Transbronchial Needle Aspiration Needles

4.5 Cytology Brushes



Chapter 5 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis By Product, By Application, And By Technology



Chapter 6 Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.3 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Olympus

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Conmed

Medtronic

Hobbs Medical

Telemed Systems

Becton, Dickinson

Argon Medical Devices

Horizons International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4wk72

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment