Company Announcement no. 134 – 2023

Copenhagen, December 14th, 2023

GreenMobility A/S announces intention to carry out a private placement and raise DKK 26.2 million in new capital

GreenMobility announces private placement of DKK 26.2 million

In company announcement number 133 from 12 December 2023, GreenMobility A/S (”GreenMobility”) announced it would assess possible solutions to strengthen its liquidity position.

Today, the Board of Directors of GreenMobility has decided to launch an issue for a private placement of 889,707 new shares with gross proceeds of DKK 26.2 million (the “Private Placement”). The new shares are issued at a share price of DKK 31.7 per share corresponding to the closing of the Company’s share price today with a discount of 7%, the Board of Directors assesses the subscription price has been set at market terms.

The new shares are issued as a capital increase pursuant to the authorization in 3.2 of the Articles of Association. The new shares are issued to a limited group of new and existing investors and thus without pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders. All new shares will be paid in cash.

GreenMobility has received indications of interest for more than DKK 26.2 million from existing institutional investors as well as new private investors, Management and the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The issuance of new shares

The new shares are issued to a limited number of Danish investors pursuant to and in compliance with the applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus according to the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017.

The share capital increase from the Private Placement is carried out without pre-emptive rights for GreenMobility’s existing shareholders in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors and set out in article 3.2 of the Articles of Association. The new shares will, upon issuance and registration with the Danish Business Authority and admission to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen, rank pari passu with GreenMobility’s existing shares and carry the same rights.

Expected timetable for admission to trading

GreenMobility expects to receive final subscriptions no later than 15 December 2023, following which the share capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN code for GreenMobility’s shares no later than 29 December 2023.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08: jhe@greenmobility.com

Important information

This announcement is not a prospectus and has been prepared on the basis that any offers of securities referred to herein in any Member State of the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on Prospectuses, Article 1(4).

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement are being offered and sold in a private placement only outside the United States.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by GreenMobility A/S or by any of its affiliates or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers in connection with the Company's the new shares and/or the private placement referred to herein, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct his, her or its own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and data described in this announcement (and publicly available information) Any investment decision to buy or subscribe for any shares in the private placement must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information, which has not been independently verified by the Sole Lead Manager. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on GreenMobility’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. Words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast” and words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

