Vision Positioning System Market Report 2023-2030 - Healthcare Sector is Forecast to Exhibit CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030, Fueled by Growing Demand from Asia Pacific

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Positioning System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Sensor, Camera, Marker), By Location, By Platform (UAV, AGV, Space Vehicle), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vision positioning system market size is expected to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030., registering a 12.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Increased applications in healthcare, defense, and industrial automation sectors are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Vision positioning systems are installed in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), space vehicles, industrial robots, and other automated devices. The system is used for locating the position of these automated devices using data generated by vision cameras and sensors. The sensors detect the current position of the unmanned device or robot with the help of ultrasonic sound waves and optical sensors.



The market is characterized by constantly evolving technological innovations to enhance the efficiency of vision positioning-enabled devices. Technological advancements are primarily driven by growing adoption of vision sensor-equipped devices and increasing demand for indoor navigation in various industries.



Growing adoption of UAVs and AGVs in industrial as well as commercial spaces is anticipated to boost the demand for vision positioning systems over the forecast period. Government regulations pertaining to the usage of UAVs are mostly country-specific and are present in many countries including U.S. and U.K. For instance, the German Air Traffic Act defines Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) as vehicles that are not used for recreational purposes, and states that the operation of UASs weighing more than five kilograms will require prior approval from the German Aviation Authority. Furthermore, using a UAS weighing more than 25 kg or operating it beyond the visual line of sight of the operator is usually prohibited.



Growing adoption of automated devices in developed countries and increasing relevance of cost-effective manufacturing in developing countries is expected to maintain the buoyancy and growth of the market.



Vision Positioning System Market Report Highlights

Cameras emerged as the dominant segment in the market, with a revenue share of just over 55.4% in 2022

Outdoor location tracking systems accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.9% in 2022 and are projected to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period

The healthcare sector is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030, fueled by growing demand from Asia Pacific, with countries such as Japan and China at the forefront

Defense accounted for 39.6% of the overall revenue in 2022 and is projected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period

The unmanned aerial vehicles revenue share was 34.0% in 2022, and it is expected to exhibit the largest CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period

North American region dominated the vision positioning system market with a revenue share of 34.2% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Vision Positioning System Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Vision Positioning System Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Vision Positioning System Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Vision Positioning System Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Vision Positioning System Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Sensor

4.4. Camera

4.5. Marker



Chapter 5. Vision Positioning System Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Vision Positioning System Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Vision Positioning System Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Indoor

5.4. Outdoor



Chapter 6. Vision Positioning System Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Vision Positioning System Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Vision Positioning System Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

6.4. Automated Guided Vehicle

6.5. Space Vehicle

6.6. Industrial Robots



Chapter 7. Vision Positioning System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Vision Positioning System Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Vision Positioning System Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Retail

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Defense

7.6. Industrial

7.7. Transportation & Logistics

7.8. Hospitality



Chapter 8. Vision Positioning System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

DJI

ABB

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

OMRON Corporation

FANUC CORPORATION

Senion AB

Parrot Drone SAS

Seegrid

MDA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l50o4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.