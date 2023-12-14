



14/12/2023

LACROIX and AIAC enter into exclusive negotiations

for the sale/acquisition of the Road Signs Business Unit

LACROIX announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the North American industrial investment firm AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION (AIAC) with a view to selling its Road Signs Business Unit (8% of LACROIX revenue by 2022).

This announcement follows the communication of February 9, 2023 in which LACROIX expressed its desire to find a buyer for this business, in order to focus its investments on its strategic markets around industrial IoT and electronic equipment.

The scope of this negotiation remains unchanged: it represents projected revenue of €57 million for 2023, and involves 315 employees at the Saint-Herblain industrial site (260 people), three distribution subsidiaries (La Réunion, Mayotte and New Caledonia), and a facility in Spain.

Created in 1996, the AIAC industrial holding company is focused on investing in industrial companies with a long-term vision. To date, its portfolio comprises almost 80 sites in 24 countries in North America, Europe and Asia.

An industrial project at the forefront of discussions

The objective set by the parties is to finalize this operation by the first quarter of 2024, including discussions with employee representatives.

However, the advanced discussions underway do not prejudge their outcome. Any significant information in these negotiations likely to be of interest to LACROIX shareholders, and more generally to all investors, will be brought to the attention of the market, in accordance with regulations, by means of a press release.

The industrial project is at the heart of the current discussions, so that the Road Signs business Unit can benefit from the resources it needs to pursue its development.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected electronic equipment and technologies.

As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €708 million in 2022, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, as well as IoT (hardware, software, and cloud) and AI solutions, for the automotive, industrial, smart home and building, avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors. The Group also provides connected and secure equipment and solutions to optimize the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic management, V2X and traffic signs) and the remote control of water and energy infrastructures.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, LACROIX works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment and solutions for a smarter world.

About AIAC

American Industrial Acquisition Corporation (AIAC - www.aiac.com) is a diversified industrial holding company with manufacturing and distribution facilities in 24 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. AIAC has acquired non-strategic subsidiaries and divisions of major multinationals such as Boeing, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Johnson Controls, Merck, Pfizer, Astellas, Visteon, Carlyle, Ahlstrom, Tolko, Suez, Rexel, Vallourec, Novelis, Constellium, Sandvick and investment funds such as Riverside and 21 Partners.

AIAC's manufacturing companies serve private and public sector clients worldwide in all major sectors, including aviation, space, defense, automotive, rail, marine, petrochemical, solar, nuclear, civil engineering and infrastructure, construction, mining, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

