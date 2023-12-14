Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

LEI Code: 213800JKELS32V2OK421

As required by the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC today makes public its information relating to the Half-yearly Financial Report (which is unaudited) for the six months to 30 September 2023. This announcement was approved by the Board of Directors on 14 December 2023.

The full Half-yearly Financial Report (which is unaudited) for the period to 30 September 2023 will shortly be sent to shareholders and will be available on the Albion Capital Group LLP website by clicking www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC/30Sep2023.pdf .

Investment objective and policy

The Company is a Venture Capital Trust and the investment policy is intended to produce a regular and predictable dividend stream with an appreciation in capital value.

Investment policy

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of smaller, unquoted growth businesses across a variety of sectors including higher risk technology companies. Investments may take the form of equity or a mixture of equity and loans.

Allocation of funds will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company. Funds held pending investment or for liquidity purposes will be held as cash on deposit.

Risk diversification and maximum exposures

Risk is spread by investing in a number of different businesses within venture capital trust qualifying industry sectors. The maximum amount which the Company will invest in a single portfolio company is 15% of the Company's assets at cost, thus ensuring a spread of investment risk. The value of an individual investment may increase over time as a result of trading progress and it is possible that it may grow in value to a point where it represents a significantly higher proportion of total assets prior to a realisation opportunity being available.

Gearing

The Company's maximum exposure in relation to gearing is restricted to 10% of the adjusted share capital and reserves.

Financial calendar

5 January 2024



31 January 2024



31 March Record date for second dividend



Payment date of second dividend



Financial year end

Financial summary

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023 (pence per share) Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2022 (pence per share) Audited year ended 31 March 2023 (pence per share) Opening net asset value 50.88 53.38 53.38 Capital (loss)/return (2.41) 0.60 (0.34) Revenue return 0.26 0.24 0.44 Total (loss)/return (2.15) 0.84 0.10 Dividends paid (1.27) (1.33) (2.65) Impact from share capital movements 0.01 0.01 0.05 Net asset value 47.47 52.90 50.88

Total shareholder value Ordinary shares

(pence per share) Net asset value as at 30 September 2023 47.47 Total dividends paid to 30 September 2023 193.26 Total shareholder value to 30 September 2023 240.73

A more detailed breakdown of the dividends paid per year can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC under the ‘Dividend History’ section.

The financial summary above is for the Company, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Ordinary shares only. Details of the financial performance of the C shares and Albion Prime VCT PLC, which have been merged into the Company, can be found on the Company’s webpage at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC under the ‘Financial summary for previous funds’ section.

The Directors have declared a second dividend of 1.19 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2024, which will be paid on 31 January 2024 to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2024.

Interim management report

Introduction

In the six months to 30 September 2023, the Company generated a total loss of 2.15 pence per share, representing a 4.2% decrease on the opening net asset value (“NAV”). Despite the disappointing loss for the period, which reflects the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop, the Board is encouraged by the resilience and revenue growth from a number of our portfolio companies.

Results and dividends

The total loss for the six months to 30 September 2023 was £3.0 million (30 September 2022: gain of £1.0 million; year ended 31 March 2023: gain of £0.1 million). The Company paid a first dividend of 1.27 pence per share during the period to 30 September 2023 (30 September 2022: 1.33 pence per share). As a result, the NAV has decreased to 47.47 pence per share on 30 September 2023 (31 March 2023: 50.88 pence per share).

In line with our variable dividend policy targeting a dividend around 5% of NAV per annum, the Company will pay a second dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 of 1.19 pence per share on 31 January 2024 to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2024, being 2.5% of the 30 September 2023 NAV.

This will bring the total dividends paid for the year ending 31 March 2024 to 2.46 pence per share, which equates to a 4.8% yield on the opening NAV of 50.88 pence per share.

Investment performance and progress

The loss on our portfolio of investments for the six months to 30 September 2023 was £2.9 million (30 September 2022: gain of £1.2 million; year ended 31 March 2023: gain of £0.6 million). The key upward movements in the period include: Ophelos, an investment that was held for only one year, which was sold after the period end for 2 times cost, with an uplift of £0.4 million recognised during the period; and Accelex, a £0.3 million valuation uplift, after an externally led Series A funding round. Loan stock interest and dividend income, predominantly from the renewable energy investments, accounted for £0.5 million of the £0.8 million of income generated by the Company during the period.

The challenging economic environment has resulted in falling valuations in some technology and healthcare companies which has consequently led to some write-downs in our portfolio. The largest of these have been: Threadneedle Software Holdings (T/A Solidatus) (loss of £0.6 million); Healios (loss of £0.5 million); Brytlyt (loss of £0.5 million); and The Evewell Group (loss of £0.5 million).

The Company’s renewable energy generation investments have seen an aggregate valuation reduction of £0.6 million. This reduction reflects the impact of higher interest rates, and the expectation of falling electricity prices and inflation, in addition to a reduction in the remaining life of the assets.

Our top 3 portfolio companies now account for 14.7% of the Company’s NAV (30 September 2022: 16.2%; 31 March 2023: 14.4%).

Given the economic uncertainty of high inflation and rising interest rates, the period to 30 September 2023 has been more subdued in terms of new investment activity. During the period, the Company has invested £0.5 million into two new portfolio companies (Phasecraft and Kennek Solutions) and £1.4 million into existing portfolio companies to help support them as they continue to grow, including £0.7 million into Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io) and £0.6 million into uMedeor (T/A uMed).

Investment activity has seen a recovery after the period end, with £1.8 million invested into new and follow on investments since 30 September 2023.

Further details of the portfolio of investments and investment realisations can be found below.

Investment portfolio by sector

The pie chart at the end of this announcement shows the different sectors in which the Company’s assets, at carrying value, were invested at 30 September 2023.

Change of Auditor

As announced on 30 October 2023, following a formal and rigorous audit tender process, the Company was pleased to announce the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP (“Johnston Carmichael”) as the Company’s Auditor with immediate effect. Johnston Carmichael will conduct the audit of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Company and the Manager would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to BDO for their diligent service over the last 16 years.

Share buy-backs

It remains the Board’s primary objective to maintain sufficient resources for investment in new and existing portfolio companies and for the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. The Board’s policy is to buy-back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest. It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be in the region of a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit. The Board continues to review the use of buy-backs and is satisfied that it is an important means of providing market liquidity for shareholders.

Risks and uncertainties

The Company faces a number of significant risks including high interest rates, high levels of inflation, the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions, and an expected period of low economic growth in the UK. The Company’s focus on technology investments may result in greater valuation volatility in the current economic climate. Overall investment risk is mitigated in a number of ways. In particular, the Manager is continually assessing the exposure to these risks for each portfolio company and mitigating actions, where possible, are being implemented.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Trasnparency Rules (“DTR”) 4.2.7, the Board confirms that the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company have not materially changed from those identified in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. The Board considers that the present processes for mitigating those risks remain appropriate.

The principal risks faced by the Company are:

Investment, performance, technology and valuation risk;

VCT approval and regulatory change risk;

Regulatory and compliance risk;

Operational and internal control risk;

Cyber and data security risk;

Economic and political risk;

Environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk; and

Liquidity risk.

A detailed explanation of the principal risks facing the Company can be found in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 on pages 23 to 25, copies of which are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC under the ‘Financial Reports and Circulars’ section.

Transactions with the Manager

Details of the transactions that took place with the Manager during the period can be found in note 5. Details of related party transactions can be found in note 11.

Move to electronic communications

The Board wishes to minimise the environmental impact of how the Company communicates with its shareholders. With this in mind, those shareholders that continue to receive physical copies of the Annual Report and other documentation, will receive a letter alongside this Half-yearly Financial Report explaining the forthcoming move to electronic communications.

Outlook and prospects

The Company still faces many uncertainties, with high levels of inflation, elevated interest rates and geopolitical tensions, but the portfolio remains relatively resilient during these challenging times. The portfolio is well diversified, with companies at different stages of maturity and targeted at sectors such as healthcare, data analytics and FinTech. Whilst we are disappointed with the loss for the period, we believe these sectors of focus can provide opportunities for growth, and to yield positive results for the Company and its shareholders over the longer-term.

Richard Glover

Chairman

14 December 2023

Portfolio of investments

Fixed asset investments % voting rights As at 30 September 2023 Change in value for the period**



£'000 Cost*

£’000 Cumulative movement in value £’000 Value

£’000 Chonais River Hydro 9.2 3,074 1,148 4,222 (306) Radnor House School (TopCo) 6.9 1,259 1,607 2,866 58 Cantab Research (T/A Speechmatics) 2.6 2,234 392 2,626 - Gravitee TopCo (T/A Gravitee.io) 3.9 2,189 390 2,579 - Seldon Technologies 7.4 2,539 - 2,539 (323) The Evewell Group 5.2 1,272 992 2,264 (492) Runa Network 2.0 1,429 520 1,949 94 Elliptic Enterprises 1.4 1,913 - 1,913 - Gharagain River Hydro 11.5 1,363 512 1,875 (138) Threadneedle Software Holdings (T/A Solidatus) 2.1 1,262 145 1,407 (607) Healios 2.4 1,517 (208) 1,309 (547) TransFICC 2.1 1,025 271 1,296 - uMedeor (T/A uMed) 4.1 1,061 167 1,228 - Peppy Health 1.3 1,207 - 1,207 - The Street by Street Solar Programme 6.5 676 472 1,148 (56) Kew Green VCT (Stansted) 45.2 1,234 (91) 1,143 27 MHS 1 14.8 1,026 72 1,098 12 Accelex Technology 3.6 788 305 1,093 305 Beddlestead 9.1 1,142 (65) 1,077 49 NuvoAir Holdings 2.3 943 124 1,067 (301) Ophelos 1.7 433 423 856 422 Toqio FinTech Holdings 1.2 838 - 838 - Alto Prodotto Wind 7.4 436 289 725 (57) Regenerco Renewable Energy 4.5 451 223 674 (6) Erin Solar 18.6 520 21 541 6 GX Molecular (T/A CS Genetics) 1.7 496 - 496 - PerchPeek 1.9 567 (140) 427 (141) OutThink 1.6 410 - 410 - Dragon Hydro 7.3 234 171 405 (14) PeakData 1.3 564 (216) 348 (253) Diffblue 1.5 343 - 343 - Harvest AD 0.0 307 36 343 3 Phasecraft 0.6 321 - 321 - AVESI 7.4 242 51 293 (3) PetsApp 1.6 286 - 286 - Imandra 1.3 175 90 265 3 5Mins AI 1.3 229 - 229 - Ramp Software 1.5 227 - 227 - Regulatory Genome Development 1.0 161 55 216 55 Brytlyt 3.4 727 (512) 215 (511) Premier Leisure (Suffolk) 9.9 175 37 212 3 Arecor Therapeutics PLC 0.3 90 74 164 (20) Tem Energy 1.2 154 - 154 - Greenenerco 3.9 90 63 153 (11) Kennek Solutions 0.4 131 - 131 - Neurofenix 11.7 351 (247) 104 (142) Symetrica 0.3 95 (6) 89 (1) InFact Systems (T/A InFact) 1.5 80 - 80 - Limitless Technology 1.8 471 (471) - (113) Total fixed asset investments 38,757 6,694 45,451 (3,005)

*The cost includes the original cost from Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC and the carried over value on merger from Albion Prime VCT PLC as at 25 September 2012.

** As adjusted for additions and disposals during the period.

Fixed asset investment realisations during the period to 30 September 2023 Cost*

£’000 Opening carrying value

£’000 Disposal proceeds

£’000 Total realised gain/(loss)

£’000 Gain/(loss) on opening value

£’000 Disposals: Arecor Therapeutics PLC 40 83 66 26 (17) uMotif 1,078 70 1 (1,077) (69) Loan stock repayments, conversions and other: uMedeor (T/A uMed) 167 174 176 9 2 Alto Prodotto Wind 25 33 33 8 - Dragon Hydro 15 15 15 - - Greenenerco 5 6 6 1 - Total realisations 1,330 381 297 (1,033) (84)

*The cost includes the original cost from Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC and the carried over value on merger from Albion Prime VCT PLC as at 25 September 2012.

Total change in value of investments for the period (3,005) Movement in loan stock accrued interest 36 Unrealised losses sub-total (2,969) Realised losses in current period (84) Unwinding of discount on deferred consideration 147 Total losses on investments as per Income statement (2,906)

Responsibility statement

The Directors, Richard Glover, Ann Berresford, Neeta Patel and Richard Wilson, are responsible for preparing the Half-yearly Financial Report. In preparing these condensed Financial Statements for the period to 30 September 2023 we, the Directors of the Company, confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

(a) the condensed set of Financial Statements, which has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 “Interim Financial Reporting”, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit and loss of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.4R;

(b) the Interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and

(c) the Interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties’ transactions and changes therein).

This Half-yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Auditor.

For and on behalf of the Board

Richard Glover

Chairman

14 December 2023

Condensed income statement

Unaudited six months ended

30 September 2023 Unaudited six months ended

30 September 2022 Audited year ended

31 March 2023 Note Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Net (losses)/gains on investments 3 - (2,906) (2,906) - 1,207 1,207 - 577 577 Investment income 4 769 - 769 607 - 607 1,202 - 1,202 Investment Manager’s fees 5 (63) (564) (627) (59) (528) (587) (122) (1,097) (1,219) Other expenses (240) - (240) (217) - (217) (435) - (435) Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before tax 466 (3,470) (3,004) 331 679 1,010 645 (520) 125 Tax (charge)/credit on ordinary activities (98) 98 - (46) 46 - (99) 99 - Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 368 (3,372) (3,004) 285 725 1,010 546 (421) 125 Basic and diluted return/(loss) per share (pence)* 7 0.26 (2.41) (2.15) 0.24 0.60 0.84 0.44 (0.34) 0.10

*adjusted for treasury shares

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of this Half-yearly Financial Report.

Comparative figures have been extracted from the unaudited Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2022 and the audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The total column of this Condensed income statement represents the profit and loss account of the Company. The supplementary revenue and capital columns have been prepared in accordance with The Association of Investment Companies’ Statement of Recommended Practice.

Condensed balance sheet

Note Unaudited

30 September 2023

£’000 Unaudited

30 September 2022

£’000 Audited

31 March 2023

£’000 Fixed asset investments 45,451 44,015 46,823 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,640 2,219 1,960 Cash in bank and at hand 18,791 17,901 22,886 21,431 20,120 24,846 Payables: amounts falling due within one year Trade and other payables (676) (508) (654) Net current assets 20,755 19,612 24,192 Total assets less current liabilities 66,206 63,627 71,015 Equity attributable to equity holders Called-up share capital 8 1,601 1,381 1,587 Share premium 22,193 11,121 21,531 Capital redemption reserve 31 31 31 Unrealised capital reserve 6,395 8,163 8,415 Realised capital reserve 737 6,805 2,089 Other distributable reserve 35,249 36,126 37,362 Total equity shareholders’ funds 66,206 63,627 71,015 Basic and diluted net asset value per share (pence)* 47.47 52.90 50.88

*excluding treasury shares

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of this Half-yearly Financial Report.

Comparative figures have been extracted from the unaudited Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2022 and the audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.

These Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 14 December 2023, and were signed on its behalf by

Richard Glover

Chairman

Company number: 03142609

Condensed statement of changes in equity

Called-up share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Unrealised capital reserve Realised capital reserve* Other distributable reserve* Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 At 1 April 2023 1,587 21,531 31 8,415 2,089 37,362 71,015 (Loss)/return and total comprehensive income for the period - - - (2,969) (403) 368 (3,004) Transfer of previously unrealised losses on realisations of investments - - - 949 (949) - - Purchase of shares for treasury - - - - - (698) (698) Issue of equity 14 672 - - - - 686 Cost of issue of equity - (10) - - - - (10) Net dividends paid (note 6) - - - - - (1,783) (1,783) At 30 September 2023 1,601 22,193 31 6,395 737 35,249 66,206 At 1 April 2022 1,369 10,047 22 6,550 7,693 38,256 63,937 Return/(loss) and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 980 (255) 285 1,010 Transfer of previously unrealised losses on realisations of investments - - - 633 (633) - - Purchase of shares for cancellation (9) - 9 - - (455) (455) Purchase of shares for treasury - - - - - (346) (346) Issue of equity 21 1,094 - - - - 1,115 Cost of issue of equity - (20) - - - - (20) Net dividends paid (note 6) - - - - - (1,614) (1,614) At 30 September 2022 1,381 11,121 31 8,163 6,805 36,126 63,627 At 1 April 2022 1,369 10,047 22 6,550 7,693 38,256 63,937 Return/(loss) and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 492 (913) 546 125 Transfer of previously unrealised losses on realisations of investments - - - 1,373 (1,373) - - Purchase of shares for cancellation (9) - 9 - - (455) (455) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - (985) (985) Issue of equity 227 11,754 - - - - 11,981 Cost of issue of equity - (270) - - - - (270) Net dividends paid (note 6) - - - - (3,318) - (3,318) At 31 March 2023 1,587 21,531 31 8,415 2,089 37,362 71,015

*Included within these reserves is an amount of £29,965,000 (30 September 2022: £23,008,000; 31 March 2023: £20,254,000) which is considered distributable. Over the next two years an additional £3,583,000 will become distributable. This is due to the HMRC requirement that the Company cannot use capital raised in the past three years to make a payment or distribution to shareholders.

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of this Half-yearly Financial Report.

Comparative figures have been extracted from the unaudited Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2022 and the audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Condensed statement of cash flows

Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2023

£’000 Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2022

£’000 Audited

year ended 31 March 2023

£’000 Cash flow from operating activities Loan stock income received 477 411 851 Dividend income received 74 91 121 Income from fixed term funds received 96 22 85 Deposit interest received 159 12 55 Investment management fee paid (658) (431) (1,019) Other cash payments (277) (253) (431) UK Corporation tax refund/(paid) - - - Net cash flow generated from operating activities (129) (148) (338) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments (2,480) (5,849) (9,425) Disposal of fixed asset investments 236 423 834 Net cash flow generated from investing activities (2,244) (5,426) (8,591) Cash flow from financing activities Issue of share capital 405 822 11,159 Cost of issue of equity (2) (2) (6) Dividends paid* (1,511) (1,336) (2,758) Purchase of own shares (including costs) (614) (677) (1,248) Net cash flow generated from financing activities (1,722) (1,193) 7,147 Decrease in cash in bank and at hand (4,095) (6,767) (1,782) Cash in bank and at hand at start of period 22,886 24,668 24,668 Cash in bank and at hand at end of period 18,791 17,901 22,886

*The equity dividends paid in the cash flow is different to the dividends disclosed in note 6 due to the non-cash effect of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme.

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of this Half-yearly Financial Report.

Comparative figures have been extracted from the unaudited Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2022 and the audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Notes to the condensed Financial Statements

1. Basis of preparation

The condensed Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and accounting standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”), Financial Reporting Standard 104 – Interim Financial Reporting (“FRS 104”), and with the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts” (“SORP”) issued by The Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”). The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires management to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The most critical estimates and judgements relate to the determination of carrying value of investments at fair value through profit and loss (“FVTPL”). The Company values investments by following the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (“IPEV”) Guidelines as updated in 2022 and further detail on the valuation techniques used are outlined below.

Company information can be found on page 4 of the Half-yearly Financial Report.

2. Accounting policies

Fixed asset investments

The Company’s business is investing in financial assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of income and capital growth. This portfolio of financial assets is managed and its performance evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with a documented investment policy, and information about the portfolio is provided internally on that basis to the Board.

In accordance with the requirements of FRS 102, those undertakings in which the Company holds more than 20% of the equity as part of an investment portfolio are not accounted for using the equity method. In these circumstances the investment is measured at FVTPL.

Upon initial recognition (using trade date accounting) investments, including loan stock, are classified by the Company as FVTPL and are included at their initial fair value, which is cost (excluding expenses incidental to the acquisition which are written off to the Income statement).

Subsequently, the investments are valued at ‘fair value’, which is measured as follows:

• Investments listed on recognised exchanges are valued at their bid prices at the end of the accounting period or otherwise at fair value based on published price quotations;

• Unquoted investments, where there is not an active market, are valued using an appropriate valuation technique in accordance with the IPEV Guidelines. Indicators of fair value are derived using established methodologies including earnings multiples, the level of third party offers received, cost or price of recent investment rounds, net assets and industry valuation benchmarks. Where price of recent investment is used as a starting point for estimating fair value at subsequent measurement dates, this has been benchmarked using an appropriate valuation technique permitted by the IPEV guidelines.

• In situations where cost or price of recent investment is used, consideration is given to the circumstances of the portfolio company since that date in determining fair value. This includes consideration of whether there is any evidence of deterioration or strong definable evidence of an increase in value. In the absence of these indicators, the investment in question is valued at the amount reported at the previous reporting date. Examples of events or changes that could indicate a diminution include:

o the performance and/or prospects of the underlying business are significantly below the expectations on which the investment was based;

o a significant adverse change either in the portfolio company’s business or in the technological, market, economic, legal or regulatory environment in which the business operates; or

o market conditions have deteriorated, which may be indicated by a fall in the share prices of quoted businesses operating in the same or related sectors.

Investments are recognised as financial assets on legal completion of the investment contract and are de-recognised on legal completion of the sale of an investment.

Dividend income is not recognised as part of the fair value movement of an investment, but is recognised separately as investment income through the Income statement when a share becomes ex-dividend.

Current assets and payables

Receivables (including debtors due after more than one year), payables and cash are carried at amortised cost, in accordance with FRS 102. Deferred consideration meets the definition of a financing transaction held at amortised cost, and interest will be recognised through capital over the credit period using the effective interest method. There are no financial liabilities other than payables.

Investment income

Dividend income

Dividend income is included in revenue when the investment is quoted ex-dividend.

Unquoted loan stock

Fixed returns on non-equity shares and debt securities are recognised when the Company’s right to receive payment and expect settlement is established. Where interest is rolled up and/or payable at redemption then it is recognised as income unless there is reasonable doubt as to its receipt.

Fixed term funds income

Funds income is recognised on an accruals basis using the agreed rate of interest.

Bank deposit income

Interest income is recognised on an accruals basis using the rate of interest agreed with the bank.

Investment management fee, performance incentive fee and other expenses

All expenses have been accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses are charged through the other distributable reserve except the following which are charged through the realised capital reserve:

90% of management fees and 100% performance incentive fees, if any, are allocated to the realised capital reserve; and

expenses which are incidental to the purchase or disposal of an investment are charged through the realised capital reserve.

Taxation

Taxation is applied on a current basis in accordance with FRS 102. Current tax is tax payable (refundable) in respect of the taxable profit (tax loss) for the current period or past reporting periods using the tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the financial reporting date. Taxation associated with capital expenses is applied in accordance with the SORP.

Deferred tax is provided in full on all timing differences at the reporting date. Timing differences are differences between taxable profits and total comprehensive income as stated in the financial statements that arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in the financial statements. As a VCT the Company has an exemption from tax on capital gains. The Company intends to continue meeting the conditions required to obtain approval as a VCT in the foreseeable future. The Company therefore should have no material deferred tax timing differences arising in respect of the revaluation or disposal of investments and the Company has not provided for any deferred tax.

Share capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

This reserve accounts for the nominal value of the shares.

Share premium

This reserve accounts for the difference between the price paid for shares and the nominal value of the shares, less issue costs and transfers to the other distributable reserve.

Capital redemption reserve

This reserve accounts for amounts by which the issued share capital is diminished through the repurchase and cancellation of the Company’s own shares.

Unrealised capital reserve

Increases and decreases in the valuation of investments held at the period end against cost are included in this reserve.

Realised capital reserve

The following are disclosed in this reserve:

gains and losses compared to cost on the realisation of investments, or permanent diminutions in value (including gains recognised on the realisation of investment where consideration is deferred that are not distributable as a matter of law);

finance income in respect of the unwinding of the discount on deferred consideration that is not distributable as a matter of law;

expenses, together with the related taxation effect, charged in accordance with the above policies; and

dividends paid to equity holders where paid out by capital.

Other distributable reserve

The special reserve, treasury share reserve and the revenue reserve were combined in 2012 to form a single reserve named other distributable reserve.

This reserve accounts for movements from the revenue column of the Income statement, the payment of dividends, the buy-back of shares and other non-capital realised movements.

Dividends

Dividends by the Company are accounted for in the period in which the dividend is paid or approved at the Annual General Meeting.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single operating segment of business, being investment in smaller companies principally based in the UK.

3. (Losses)/gains on investments

Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2023

£’000 Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2022

£’000 Audited

year ended 31 March 2023

£’000 Unrealised (losses)/gains on fixed asset investments (2,969) 980 492 Realised (losses)/gains on fixed asset investments (84) 102 (176) Unwinding of discount on deferred consideration 147 125 261 (2,906) 1,207 577

4. Investment income

Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2023

£’000 Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2022

£’000 Audited

year ended 31 March 2023

£’000 Loan stock interest 441 482 941 Bank interest 158 12 55 Income from fixed term funds 96 22 85 Dividend income 74 91 121 769 607 1,202

5. Investment management fee

Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2023

£’000 Unaudited

six months ended 30 September 2022

£’000 Audited

year ended 31 March 2023

£’000 Investment management fee charged to capital 564 528 1,097 Investment management fee charged to revenue 63 59 122 627 587 1,219

Further details of the Management agreement under which the investment management fee and any performance incentive fee is paid are given in the Strategic report on page 19 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.

During the period, services of a total value of £661,000 (30 September 2022: £617,000; 31 March 2023: £1,279,000), were purchased by the Company from Albion Capital Group LLP; this includes £627,000 (30 September 2022: £587,000; 31 March 2023: £1,219,000) of investment management fee and £34,000 (30 September 2022: £30,000; 31 March 2023: £60,000) of secretarial and administration fee. At the financial period end, the amount due to Albion Capital Group LLP in respect of these services disclosed within payables was £315,000 (30 September 2022: £301,000; 31 March 2023: £345,000).

Albion Capital Group LLP is, from time to time, eligible to receive arrangement fees and monitoring fees from portfolio companies. During the period to 30 September 2023, fees of £51,000 attributable to the investments of the Company were received pursuant to these arrangements (30 September 2022: £104,000; 31 March 2023: £193,000).

Albion Capital Group LLP, its partners and staff held a total of 1,487,317 shares in the Company on 30 September 2023.

6. Dividends

Unaudited

six months ended

30 September 2023

£’000 Unaudited

six months ended

30 September 2022

£’000 Audited

year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 First dividend of 1.27p per share paid on 31 July 2023 (29 July 2022: First dividend of 1.33p per share) 1,783 1,614 1,614 Second dividend of 1.32p per share paid on 31 January 2023 - - 1,716 Unclaimed dividends - - (12) 1,783 1,614 3,318



The Directors have declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 March 2024 of 1.19 pence per share (total approximately £1,660,000), payable on 31 January 2024 to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2024.

7. Basic and diluted return/(loss) per share

Unaudited

six months ended

30 September 2023 Unaudited

six months ended

30 September 2022 Audited

year ended

31 March 2023 Revenue Capital Revenue Capital Revenue Capital Return/(loss) attributable to equity shares (£’000) 368 (3,372) 285 725 546 (421) Weighted average shares in issue (adjusted for treasury shares) 140,099,618 120,975,277 123,938,910 Return/(loss) attributable per equity share (pence) 0.26 (2.41) 0.24 0.60 0.44 (0.34)

The weighted average number of shares is calculated after adjusting for treasury shares of 20,615,500 (30 September 2022: 17,848,388; 31 March 2023: 19,137,781).

There are no convertible instruments, derivatives or contingent share agreements in issue so basic and diluted return per share are the same.

8. Called-up share capital

Allotted, called-up and fully paid shares of 1 penny each Unaudited

30 September 2023 Unaudited

30 September 2022 Audited

31 March 2023 Number of shares 160,072,698 138,135,653 158,716,332 Nominal value of allotted shares (£’000) 1,601 1,381 1,587 Voting rights (number of shares net of treasury shares) 139,457,198 120,287,265 139,578,551

During the period to 30 September 2023 the Company purchased 1,477,719 Ordinary shares (nominal value of £14,777) to be held in treasury (30 September 2022: 914,702 shares for cancellation and 694,957 to be held in treasury; 31 March 2023: 914,702 shares for cancellation and 1,984,350 to be held in treasury) at a total cost of £698,000 (30 September 2022: £801,000; 31 March 2023: £1,440,000) representing 0.9% of the shares in issue as at 30 September 2023.

The total number of Ordinary shares held in treasury as at 30 September 2023 was 20,615,500 (30 September 2022: 17,848,388; 31 March 2023: 19,137,781) representing 12.9% of the share capital as at 30 September 2023.

Under the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme Circular dated 10 July 2008, the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share were allotted during the period:

Date of allotment Number of shares allotted Aggregate nominal value of shares

(£’000) Issue price

(pence per share) Net invested

(£’000) Opening-market price on allotment date

(pence per share) 31 July 2023 548,397 5 49.61 271 47.20

The following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 during the period:

Date of allotment Number of shares allotted Aggregate nominal value of shares (£’000) Issue price (pence per share) Net consideration received (£’000) Opening-market price on allotment date



(pence per share) 14 April 2023 377,529 4 50.90 189 47.60 14 April 2023 48,922 - 51.10 25 47.60 14 April 2023 381,518 4 51.40 191 47.60 807,969 405

9. Commitments and contingencies

As at 30 September 2023, the Company had no financial commitments (30 September 2022 and 31 March 2023: £nil).

There are no contingencies or guarantees of the Company as at 30 September 2023 (30 September 2022 and 31 March 2023: £nil).

10. Post balance sheet events

The following are the material post balance sheet events since 30 September 2023:

Disposal of Ophelos for proceeds of £0.9 million; and

Investments totalling £1.8 million in 1 new and 4 existing portfolio companies.

As announced on 30 October 2023, following a formal tender process, Johnston Carmichael LLP were appointed as the Company's Auditor.

11. Related party transactions

Other than transactions with the Manager as described in note 5, there are no other related party transactions.

12. Going concern

The Board has conducted a detailed assessment of the Company’s ability to meet its liabilities as they fall due. Cash flow forecasts are updated and discussed quarterly at Board level and have been stress tested to allow for the forecasted impact of the current economic climate and increasingly volatile geopolitical backdrop. The Board has revisited and updated their assessment of liquidity risk and concluded that it remains unchanged since the last Annual Report and Financial Statements. Further details can be found on page 87 of those accounts.

The portfolio of investments is diversified in terms of sector and the major cash outflows of the Company (namely investments, dividends and share buy-backs) are within the Company’s control. Accordingly, after making diligent enquiries, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate cash and liquid resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing this Half-yearly Financial Report and this is in accordance with the Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting issued by the Financial Reporting Council in September 2014, and the subsequent updated Going concern, risk and viability guidance issued by the FRC in 2021.

13. Other information

The information set out in this Half-yearly Financial Report does not constitute the Company’s statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the periods ended 30 September 2023 and 30 September 2022 and is unaudited. The information for the year ended 31 March 2023 does not constitute statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 but is derived from the audited statutory accounts for the financial year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. BDO LLP, as Auditor of the 31 March 2023 accounts, reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

14. Publication

This Half-yearly Financial Report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, Companies House, the National Storage Mechanism and also electronically at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC , where the Report can be accessed as a PDF document in the ‘Financial Reports and Circulars’ section.

