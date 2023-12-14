United Kingdom Cement Industry Forecasts to 2027: Market Segments by Product, End Use, and Distribution Channel 2023

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement industry in the United Kingdom is expected to grow by 3.2% on an annual basis to reach US$ 4.62 billion in 2023.



The medium to long term growth story in country remains intact. The cement industry in country is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 2.7% during 2023-2027. The cement output in the country is expected to increase from US$ 4.48 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 5.14 billion by 2027.



The housing market, government spending on infrastructure projects, and environmental regulations are among the various factors that are projected to influence the growth of the cement industry in 2023. Despite the drop in energy prices, the cement sector is expected to experience further increases in prices over the next 12 months.



While this will add to the revenue growth of cement makers in the United Kingdom, higher prices mean that consumption will remain under pressure due to macroeconomic factors and rising inflation in H1 2023. Although the trends are projected to improve in H2 2023 when inflation cooldowns and prices stabilize in the global market.



In 2023, the United Kingdom cement market is also expected to benefit from increasing investment in innovative technologies, which assist cement manufacturers to reduce their carbon emissions. Investment from the government in space is also projected to increase over the next five years.



Firms are investing to build a net-zero cement factory in the United Kingdom



The cement industry is one of the biggest contributors to global carbon dioxide emissions. Consequently, as part of the efforts to decarbonize the sector, cement manufacturers are investing in the development of net-zero cement factories in the United Kingdom.

The net-zero cement factory is in line with the government initiatives to achieve net-zero goals by 2050 in the United Kingdom. From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more firms to invest in reducing carbon emissions in the United Kingdom.



Government investment in innovative projects to decarbonize highways will support cement industry growth



In 2023, the United Kingdom government announced an investment of £30 million for funding seven projects to decarbonize highways in the region. These projects include carbon-capturing cement and the green waste being used for making asphalt. The innovative projects will help accelerate the United Kingdom's journey to net-zero goals. The £30 million funding has been made available through the Live Labs 2: Decarbonizing Local Roads competition. Notably, Live Labs 2 has been designed to drive innovation in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom.



Cement manufacturers are launching innovative products to reduce carbon emissions in existing plants



In line with the government initiative to become a carbon-neutral nation by 2050, many cement firms are investing in research and development to develop innovative products, which can assist them in reducing carbon emissions.

Over the next three to four years, the publisher expects more such innovative products and technology development in the United Kingdom, which will subsequently drive the competitive landscape in the domestic cement market.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in United Kingdom, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Cement Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country

Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country Distribution Channel: Provides an in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.

Provides an in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms. Cement Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 4 key products. Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of cement product types.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by cement products and end-user, construction market and distribution channel.



In addition, it also provides market size and forecast of the cement products sub-segment and its demand analysis in United Kingdom. With over 30+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



United Kingdom by Cement Markets, 2018-2027

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Infrastructure & Other Markets

United Kingdom by Cement End-User, 2018-2027

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Consumers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Other End Users

United Kingdom by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

United Kingdom by Cement Product, 2018-2027

Portland cement

Blended Cement

Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement

Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulphate Resistant Cement

Green Cement

Provide In-depth Understanding of Cement Market Dynamics: Market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, restraints and drivers across 30+ market segments.



In detail Segmentation of Cement Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by products, end-user, distribution channel, and construction markets.



Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the cement industry in United Kingdom.



Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the cement market size.



