SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) today announced that Jurgi Camblong, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PST in San Francisco.



Live, listen-only webcasts of this presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the SOPHiA GENETICS website at ir.sophiagenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company's website for two weeks following the presentation.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

