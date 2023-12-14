Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Bahrain's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry including Mobile wallets, Credit transfers, Cards, Cash, Direct debits and Cheques during the review-period (2019-23e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2023e-27f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Bahrain's cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Bahrain' cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including Mobile wallets, Credit transfers, Cards, Cash, Direct debits and Cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Bahrain's cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Bahrain's cards and payments industry.

Key Market Insights

Companies are introducing new online shopping concepts designed around customer convenience. For instance, Bahrain-based telecommunication services provider Zain allows customers to use its online platform to view products such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches from different angles in high-definition 3D models. This allows them to inspect items before purchasing as they would in a physical store.

Banks and payment companies are increasingly focusing on offering convenient and flexible payment options. For example, buy now pay later (BNPL) platform Tabby enables its customers to convert online purchases into four interest-free installments at partner merchants. Meanwhile, in July 2023, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) launched an interest-free installment facility for its credit cards on minimum purchases of BHD100 ($265.96). This enables card holders to split purchases into six equal interest-free monthly installments at partner merchants.

Contactless payment options are becoming more popular among consumers. According to the central bank's March 2023 Financial Stability Report, contactless POS transactions (including contactless cards, mobile wallets, and wearable devices) accounted for 76.8% of total POS transactions in Bahrain as of June 2022 - up from 33.3% in January 2020. Similarly, in terms of total value at the POS, contactless transactions rose from 16.1% in January 2020 to 49.6% in June 2022.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Bahrain's cards and payments industry, including:

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Bahrain's cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Bahrain's cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Bahrain's cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Bahrain.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Bahrain' cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

NBB

Ahli United Bank

Bahrain Islamic Bank

BBK

Ithmaar Bank

Al Baraka Islamic Bank

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

BisB

HSBC

CBB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zlyv0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.