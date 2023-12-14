SALUS Technologies Secures $8 Million in Series A Funding to Revolutionize Construction Safety Software

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALUS Technologies (SALUS), a Vancouver-based software company, has successfully closed $8 million in a Series A funding round from New York investors to support their mission to revolutionize safety for construction and other labour-focused industries.

SALUS’s innovative safety management software empowers field workers and safety professionals to address inefficiencies in their compliance and mitigate risk in their daily operations. The new funding will help them advance their software functionality to better serve their customers’ needs and enable organizations to increase worksite safety. It will also allow SALUS to elevate customer support, launch marketing efforts, and boost safety management in more markets.

In the coming months, SALUS will focus on expanding its team to bring in specialists to reach new levels of innovation in safety. The SALUS platform allows field workers to submit critical safety documentation on-site from their mobile devices, providing real-time visibility and insights into their team’s safety compliance. Their motivation for enhancing their product’s capabilities is rooted in a deep appreciation for their customers and for the importance of safety, as well as a hope for more businesses to embrace safety.

“As market leaders, we need to be consistently pushing the limits of what’s possible,” said Gabe Guetta, CEO and Co-Founder of SALUS. “This funding will allow us to power safety workflows and processes in new ways for our customers.”

SALUS has also received over $2.6 million from the Government of Canada, announced in November by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan). The investment is part of PacifiCan’s Jobs and Growth Fund and their goal to work with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

“We’re breaking down barriers in the safety industry through the use of technology,” said Rob Clifford, CTO and Co-Founder of SALUS. “Our primary focus is to make safety information more accessible to leaders, through a platform that is approachable to field workers. That’s how we empower organizations to proactively address safety concerns.”

For more information on SALUS and its groundbreaking safety management software, visit www.salussafety.io.

About SALUS:

SALUS is a comprehensive safety software provider that understands the complexities of safety in all industries and the impact it has on the bottom line. Our approach is to work within the hierarchies of the job site to deliver a solution that addresses inefficiencies and risks associated with manual safety processes. This expertise, combined with a desire to innovate, allows us to help keep teams safe and organizations on top of their safety game.

