Chris Pflueger Appointed Managing Director of Global Real Estate Giant iad Florida

Tampa, Florida, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iad, a leading cloud-based player in global real estate with a network of over 20,000 agents, proudly announces the appointment of Chris Pflueger as managing director of iad Florida. Pflueger brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and sales management, preparing him to steer iad Florida towards becoming the preferred real estate brokerage across the state.

"Given his background in management and real estate, Chris Pflueger is the right person to get the iad rocket off the ground in Florida,” said Clement Delpirou, iad President. “iad Florida is key to our growth in one of the most robust real estate markets in the United States, and we are proud to have Chris at the helm of this endeavor.”

iad's innovative model integrates digital technology with human support, providing real estate agents with a proven and sustainable partner in the competitive Florida real estate market. With the state attracting significant global investment, iad Florida aims to stand out by offering a unique blend of support and a revenue-sharing approach that has proven successful in eight countries.

Pflueger's extensive background includes serving as the vice president of U.S. franchise development, global recruiting and retention for RE/MAX, LLC., where he successfully helped launch the Motto Mortgage brand. He also served as the chief development officer for We Insure Group, overseeing the expansion of the business development organization nationwide. Under his leadership, We Insure Group achieved exponential growth, from a Florida-based company to operating in 33 states.

“Our goal is for iad Florida to become the preferred Florida real estate brokerage for both agents and clients,” said Pflueger. “We will achieve this by being the most attractive company for agents, based on genuine support and our revenue-sharing approach.”

In addition to offering a robust support system and innovative business model, iad distinguishes itself by providing agents with an opportunity to plan for retirement through the sale of their assets—a unique feature not offered by any other company in the U.S.

About iad

iad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international real estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico and the United States, with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of real estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.iad-us.com/.

