Habitat LA receives $16,500 grant from Lowe's for home repair in Palmdale

Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is thrilled to receive a grant from Lowe’s to help local veteran, James Thomas, a retired 64-year-old, disabled Veteran who has lived alone in his home for five years with much needed home repairs. Mr. Thomas began his service on August 27, 1979, and he served in the U.S. Navy for 16 years. During his time, he traveled to countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Brazil, and Mexico.

As a proud homeowner, Mr. Thomas sought out Habitat LA's home repair program after inquiring about solar panels and realizing he needed significant roof repairs. He discovered that the average cost of a new roof in his zip code would be $9,500 - $23,000 — a cost he could not afford.

With the support of this grant, Habitat LA replaced Mr. Thomas's roof by removing two layers of existing shingles and replacing damaged wood, sheeting, and fascia, in addition to repainting any exposed wood. A new, synthetic underlayment was installed with Title 24 cool roof composite shingles, dormers, roof jacks, drip edge roof valleys, and new ridge caps. These critical home repairs will profoundly impact Mr. Thomas’ well-being, offering more than aesthetic renovations. The new roof will provide a secure barrier from increasingly changing weather conditions, while the fascia repairs will protect from water damage and fortify his home against pests. For Mr. Thomas, these upgrades offer comfort and rejuvenation.

"On behalf of Habitat LA, we are truly grateful for Lowe's unwavering support and commitment to building stronger communities. Partnerships like these drive our ability to take on impactful projects, such as the recent roof repair for Mr. Thomas. Lowe's dedication aligns with our mission, and together, we're making a lasting impact on our community,” said Erin Rank, Habitat LA President & CEO.

More than 300 veterans like Mr. Thomas have benefited from Habitat LA’s housing services, especially the Habitat for Heroes program. Habitat LA is committed to providing more opportunities for veterans and active-duty members of the military, and encourages everyone to get involved by assisting, engaging, and mobilizing our veteran community in the greater Los Angeles area.

The funding from Lowe's is part of a two-year, $6 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to support home repair and preservation efforts in owner-occupied homes. Through this partnership, more than 75 local Habitat affiliates will complete more than 480 projects this year to address critical health and safety issues in homes across the U.S. Since 2003, Lowe’s and Habitat have worked together to help more than 18,000 people build or improve a place to call home.





About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.