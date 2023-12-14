Simply Listed Engages in Development of AI-Driven Digital Marketing Tool for Small Businesses

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Listed LLC has announced the development of a new digital marketing tool aimed at small and midsize businesses. This tool, currently under development, is designed to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with a user-friendly interface to facilitate digital marketing efforts for business owners, regardless of their technical expertise.

This initiative by Simply Listed is a response to the recognized need for more accessible digital marketing solutions for small business owners, particularly those who may not have the resources to engage traditional marketing agencies. The focus of the tool is to simplify the Simply Listed marketing process using AI, making it more approachable for users who might lack extensive technical knowledge.

The tool is being developed with an emphasis on personalized marketing strategies, leveraging AI to adapt to the specific needs of each business. This approach is intended to help business owners better understand and engage with their online audience.

Key features and functionalities of the tool are being designed around best practices in digital marketing, with a particular focus on search engine optimization (SEO) and local market targeting. These features aim to assist small businesses in enhancing their online visibility and connecting more effectively with potential customers.

Simply Listed, known for its experience in SEO and digital marketing, is leveraging its expertise to guide the development of this tool. The aim is to create a solution that is both practical and based on proven marketing strategies.

Details about the full capabilities of the tool are yet to be disclosed. However, the emphasis during its development is on creating an intuitive and straightforward user experience.

This development marks Simply Listed’s ongoing effort to provide digital marketing solutions that are accessible to a broader range of businesses. The company is focused on addressing the challenges small businesses face in the digital marketing sphere.

More information about this development and Simply Listed LLC will be made available on their website as the project progresses.

About Simply Listed

Simply Listed LLC, located in Boca Raton, Florida, is a company specializing in digital marketing solutions. With a focus on serving small to midsize businesses, Simply Listed has established itself in the field by offering tailored marketing strategies that align with the unique needs of each client. The company brings together expertise in search engine optimization, digital advertising, and market analysis, aiming to provide effective and accessible marketing solutions.



