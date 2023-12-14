Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Another Record Quarter for Earnings
Margin Expansion Across All Operating Segments
Repaid $40 Million in Bank Debt in Quarter
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong
Record Year for Cash Provided by Operating Activities

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2023.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

   Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Net Sales  $295.5  $307.5  $1,130.6  $1,221.5 
Gross Margin  $80.0  $67.5  $277.5  $268.5 
Gross Margin %  27.1%  21.9%  24.5%  22.0% 
Net Income  $27.4  $24.7  $82.5  $88.3 
Diluted EPS  $0.83  $0.75  $2.50  $2.66 
          
Adjusted Net Income  $31.2  $25.0  $90.9  $88.9 
Adjusted Diluted EPS  $0.95  $0.75  $2.75  $2.68 
Adjusted EBITDA  $50.8  $38.7  $159.6  $152.5 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  17.2%  12.6%  14.1%  12.5% 
          
Cash Provided by Operating Activities  $44.5  $48.1  $147.1  $98.0 
Free Cash Flow  $29.6  $34.5  $109.7  $64.8 

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We reported another record quarter for earnings and our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. Despite pressure on revenue due to market volume softness related to ongoing macroeconomic challenges, and some pricing pressure as raw material costs declined, we converted very well and realized margin expansion across all operating segments in both the fourth quarter and the full year. Our continued focus on controlling what we can control helped drive our improved results and we believe we are hitting our stride from an operational standpoint. Overall, we are proud of what we were able to accomplish in 2023.

“Managing working capital and generating cash is a core focus of ours, which enabled us to pay down our bank debt by $40 million during the fourth quarter alone. In fact, we generated record free cash flow in 2023.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and Free Cash Flow reconciliation table for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $295.5 million during the three months ended October 31, 2023, which represents a decrease of 3.9% compared to $307.5 million for the same period of 2022. The Company reported net sales of $1.13 billion during the twelve months ended October 31, 2023, which represents a decrease of 7.4% compared to $1.22 billion for the same period of 2022. The decreases were primarily attributable to softer market demand and lower pricing in North America. Quanex reported net sales growth of 1.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decline of 2.9% in net sales for the full year in its North American Fenestration segment. Excluding the contribution from the LMI Custom Mixing assets the Company acquired on November 1, 2022, net sales in the North American Fenestration segment would have declined by 10.7% for the fourth quarter and 13.9% for the full year. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported a decline of 23.7% in net sales for the fourth quarter and a decline of 21.9% in net sales for the full year. Excluding foreign exchange impact, the Company realized a decrease in net sales of 3.7% for the fourth quarter and a decrease of 2.8% in net sales for the full year in its European Fenestration segment. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in adjusted earnings for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2023 was largely attributable to effective cost control, real price increases, a decline in raw material costs and a decrease in income tax expense. As such, Quanex was able to realize margin expansion in the fourth quarter and full year in each of its operating segments and on a consolidated basis.

Balance Sheet Update

As of October 31, 2023, Quanex had total debt of $70.0 million ($18.5 million excluding real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP) and the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 0.1x (Net Debt free excluding these real-estate leases). As of October 31, 2023, Quanex’s LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $159.6 million and LTM Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, was $82.5 million. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Outlook

Mr. Wilson stated, “We enter fiscal 2024 with a somewhat cautious outlook for the first half due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges combined with typical seasonality in our business, but we are optimistic that demand for our products will improve in the second half as consumer confidence is restored over time. However, consistent with the last two years, based on current macro indicators, recent conversations with our customers, limited transparency, and varying opinions on the outlook for 2024, we are taking a thoughtful approach to guidance for 2024. As such, we believe it would be premature to give guidance at this time and intend to re-visit guidance for 2024 when we report earnings for the first quarter. Our long-term view continues to be optimistic as the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8c21998a92f24071bb721ad032dd7661

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
          
          
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October, 31 
   2023   2022   2023   2022  
          
Net sales $295,492  $307,532  $1,130,583  $1,221,502  
Cost of sales  215,473   240,073   853,059   953,004  
Selling, general and administrative  29,326   29,334   123,957   117,108  
Depreciation and amortization  11,194   9,555   42,866   40,109  
Operating income  39,499   28,570   110,701   111,281  
Interest expense  (1,565)  (710)  (8,136)  (2,559) 
Other, net  (6,110)  136   (5,519)  1,041  
Income before income taxes  31,824   27,996   97,046   109,763  
Income tax expense  (4,442)  (3,329)  (14,545)  (21,427) 
Net income $27,382  $24,667  $82,501  $88,336  
          
Earnings per common share, basic $0.84  $0.75  $2.51  $2.67  
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.83  $0.75  $2.50  $2.66  
          
Weighted average common shares outstanding:         
Basic  32,753   32,916   32,819   33,048  
Diluted  32,991   33,082   33,026   33,205  
          
Cash dividends per share $0.08  $0.08  $0.32  $0.32  
          


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
      
  October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $58,474  $55,093  
Accounts receivable, net  97,311   96,018  
Inventories, net  97,959   120,890  
Income taxes receivable  8,298   -  
Prepaid and other current assets  11,558   8,664  
Total current assets  273,600   280,665  
Property, plant and equipment, net  250,664   180,400  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  46,620   56,000  
Goodwill  182,956   137,855  
Intangible assets, net  74,115   65,035  
Other assets  3,188   4,662  
Total assets $831,143  $724,617  
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $74,371  $77,907  
Accrued liabilities  50,319   52,114  
Income taxes payable  384   1,049  
Current maturities of long-term debt  2,365   1,046  
Current operating lease liabilities  7,224   7,727  
Total current liabilities  134,663   139,843  
Long-term debt  66,435   29,628  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  40,361   49,286  
Deferred pension benefits  -   3,917  
Deferred income taxes  29,133   22,277  
Liabilities for uncertain tax positions  250   1,361  
Other liabilities  14,747   13,470  
Total liabilities  285,589   259,782  
Stockholders’ equity:     
Common stock  372   372  
Additional paid-in-capital  251,576   251,947  
Retained earnings  409,318   337,456  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (38,141)  (49,422) 
Treasury stock at cost  (77,571)  (75,518) 
Total stockholders’ equity  545,554   464,835  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $831,143  $724,617  
      


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
 Twelve Months Ended October, 31 
  2023   2022  
Operating activities:    
Net income$82,501  $88,336  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 42,866   40,109  
Loss on the disposition of capital assets 278   109  
Stock-based compensation 2,521   2,291  
Deferred income tax 5,147   2,097  
Other, net 1,529   1,905  
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Decrease in accounts receivable 6,969   6,945  
Decrease (increase) in inventory 30,024   (32,035) 
Increase in other current assets (1,880)  (970) 
Decrease in accounts payable (11,611)  (3,047) 
Decrease in accrued liabilities (4,249)  (3,159) 
Decrease in income taxes payable (9,009)  (5,192) 
(Decrease) increase in deferred pension benefits (359)  77  
Increase in other long-term liabilities 683   305  
Other, net 1,642   194  
Cash provided by operating activities 147,052   97,965  
Investing activities:    
Business acquisition (91,302)  -  
Capital expenditures (37,390)  (33,121) 
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 253   159  
Cash used for investing activities (128,439)  (32,962) 
Financing activities:    
Borrowings under credit facilities 102,000   70,500  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (100,000)  (95,500) 
Debt issuance costs -   (1,210) 
Repayments of other long-term debt (2,567)  (1,747) 
Common stock dividends paid (10,639)  (10,598) 
Issuance of common stock 1,215   689  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (567)  (1,413) 
Purchase of treasury stock (5,593)  (6,600) 
Cash used for financing activities (16,151)  (45,879) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 919   (4,092) 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,381   15,032  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,093   40,061  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$58,474  $55,093  
     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. 
           
   Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October, 31 
   2023 2022 2023 2022 
Cash provided by operating activities  $44,493 $48,111 $147,052 $97,965 
Capital expenditures  (14,940) (13,633) (37,390) (33,121) 
Free Cash Flow  $29,553 $34,478 $109,662 $64,844 
           
           
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.     
           
   As of October 31,   
   2023 2022     
Revolving credit facility  $15,000 $13,000     
Finance lease obligations (1)  55,000 19,202     
Total debt (2)  70,000 32,202     
Less: Cash and cash equivalents  58,474 55,093     
Net Debt  $11,526 ($22,891)     
           
(1) Includes $51.5 million and $17.7 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022, respectively.     
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.          
           


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
            
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Three Months Ended
July 31, 2023		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2023		 Total 
  Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation 
Net income as reported $27,382  $31,698  $21,512 $1,909  $82,501 
Income tax expense  4,442   4,099   5,551  453   14,545 
Other, net  6,110   (402)  29  (218)  5,519 
Interest expense  1,565   2,068   2,244  2,259   8,136 
Depreciation and amortization  11,194   10,596   10,456  10,620   42,866 
EBITDA  50,693   48,059   39,792  15,023   153,567 
Cost of sales (1)  (35)  -   48  -   13 
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2)  109   395   63  5,448   6,015 
Adjusted EBITDA $50,767  $48,454  $39,903 $20,471  $159,595 
            
(1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. 
(2) Transaction and advisory fees. 
            

 

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2022		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2022		  
  Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS  
Net income as reported $27,382  $0.83  $24,667  $0.75  $82,501  $2.50  $88,336  $2.66   
Net income reconciling items from below  3,851  $0.12   290  $-   8,401  $0.25   581  $0.02   
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $31,233  $0.95  $24,957  $0.75  $90,902  $2.75  $88,917  $2.68   
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Month Ended
October 31, 2023		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2022		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2022		  
  Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation    
Net income as reported $27,382    $24,667    $82,501    $88,336     
Income tax expense  4,442     3,329     14,545     21,427     
Other, net  6,110     (136)    5,519     (1,041)    
Interest expense  1,565     710     8,136     2,559     
Depreciation and amortization  11,194     9,555     42,866     40,109     
EBITDA  50,693     38,125     153,567     151,390     
EBITDA reconciling items from below  74     564     6,028     1,114     
Adjusted EBITDA $50,767    $38,689    $159,595    $152,504     
                   
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2022		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2022		  
  Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items  
Net sales $295,492  $-  $307,532  $-  $1,130,583  $-  $1,221,502  $-   
Cost of sales  215,473   35 (1) 240,073   -   853,059   (13)(1) 953,004   -   
Selling, general and administrative  29,326   (109)(1),(2) 29,334   (564)(2) 123,957   (6,015)(1),(2) 117,108   (1,114)(2) 
EBITDA  50,693   74   38,125   564   153,567   6,028   151,390   1,114   
Depreciation and amortization  11,194   -   9,555   -   42,866   -   40,109   -   
Operating income  39,499   74   28,570   564   110,701   6,028   111,281   1,114   
Interest expense  (1,565)  -   (710)  -   (8,136)  -   (2,559)  -   
Other, net  (6,110)  5,232 (3) 136   (222)(3) (5,519)  5,196 (3) 1,041   (386)(3) 
Income before income taxes  31,824   5,306   27,996   342   97,046   11,224   109,763   728   
Income tax expense  (4,442)  (1,455)(4) (3,329)  (52)(4) (14,545)  (2,823)(4) (21,427)  (147)(4) 
Net income $27,382  $3,851  $24,667  $290  $82,501  $8,401  $88,336  $581   
                   
Diluted earnings per share $0.83    $0.75    $2.50    $2.66     
                   
                   
(1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather.          
(2) Transaction and advisory fees.          
(3) Foreign currency translation losses (gains) and pension settlement expense.          
(4)Tax impact of net income reconciling items.                  
                   


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended October 31, 2023          
Net sales $180,446  $64,170  $51,868  $(992) $295,492  
Cost of sales  135,490   39,070   41,488   (575)  215,473  
Gross Margin  44,956   25,100   10,380   (417)  80,019  
Gross Margin %  24.9%  39.1%  20.0%    27.1% 
Selling, general and administrative  15,272   8,354   5,135   565   29,326  
Depreciation and amortization  5,211   2,714   3,220   49   11,194  
Operating income (loss)  24,473   14,032   2,025   (1,031)  39,499  
Depreciation and amortization  5,211   2,714   3,220   49   11,194  
EBITDA  29,684   16,746   5,245   (982)  50,693  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)  (35)  -   -   -   (35) 
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)  -   -   (131)  -   (131) 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   240   240  
Adjusted EBITDA $29,649  $16,746  $5,114  $(742) $50,767  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  16.4%  26.1%  9.9%    17.2% 
           
Three months ended October 31, 2022          
Net sales $178,175  $62,104  $67,993  $(740) $307,532  
Cost of sales  141,395   42,121   56,904   (347)  240,073  
Gross Margin  36,780   19,983   11,089   (393)  67,459  
Gross Margin %  20.6%  32.2%  16.3%    21.9% 
Selling, general and administrative  15,636   7,686   6,111   (99)  29,334  
Depreciation and amortization  4,032   2,256   3,177   90   9,555  
Operating income (loss)  17,112   10,041   1,801   (384)  28,570  
Depreciation and amortization  4,032   2,256   3,177   90   9,555  
EBITDA  21,144   12,297   4,978   (294)  38,125  
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   564   564  
Adjusted EBITDA $21,144  $12,297  $4,978  $270  $38,689  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  11.9%  19.8%  7.3%    12.6% 
           
Twelve months ended October 31, 2023          
Net sales $667,482  $250,774  $215,445  $(3,118) $1,130,583  
Cost of sales  517,805   158,491   178,210   (1,447)  853,059  
Gross Margin  149,677   92,283   37,235   (1,671)  277,524  
Gross Margin %  22.4%  36.8%  17.3%    24.5% 
Selling, general and administrative  56,979   32,350   21,074   13,554   123,957  
Depreciation and amortization  20,539   9,849   12,208   270   42,866  
Operating income (loss)  72,159   50,084   3,953   (15,495)  110,701  
Depreciation and amortization  20,539   9,849   12,208   270   42,866  
EBITDA  92,698   59,933   16,161   (15,225)  153,567  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)  -   -   13   -   13  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)  -   -   69   -   69  
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   5,946   5,946  
Adjusted EBITDA $92,698  $59,933  $16,243  $(9,279) $159,595  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.9%  23.9%  7.5%    14.1% 
           
Twelve months ended October 31, 2022          
Net sales $687,458  $262,058  $275,704  $(3,718) $1,221,502  
Cost of sales  537,900   180,268   236,695   (1,859)  953,004  
Gross Margin  149,558   81,790   39,009   (1,859)  268,498  
Gross Margin %  21.8%  31.2%  14.1%    22.0% 
Selling, general and administrative  58,735   31,846   21,934   4,593   117,108  
Depreciation and amortization  16,253   9,674   13,830   352   40,109  
Operating income (loss)  74,570   40,270   3,245   (6,804)  111,281  
Depreciation and amortization  16,253   9,674   13,830   352   40,109  
EBITDA  90,823   49,944   17,075   (6,452)  151,390  
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   1,114   1,114  
Adjusted EBITDA $90,823  $49,944  $17,075  $(5,338) $152,504  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.2%  19.1%  6.2%    12.5% 
           


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October, 31 
   2023   2022   2023   2022  
          
NA Fenestration: (1)        
 United States - fenestration$138,783  $162,147  $518,396  $609,572  
 International - fenestration 8,081   4,954   30,100   35,906  
 United States - non-fenestration 29,267   6,922   103,090   29,039  
 International - non-fenestration 4,315   4,152   15,896   12,941  
  $180,446  $178,175  $667,482  $687,458  
EU Fenestration: (2)        
 International - fenestration$49,862  $46,329  $191,871  $194,854  
 International - non-fenestration 14,308   15,775   58,903   67,204  
  $64,170  $62,104  $250,774  $262,058  
NA Cabinet Components:        
 United States - fenestration$4,286  $4,408  $16,899  $17,696  
 United States - non-fenestration 47,092   62,818   195,866   254,726  
 International - non-fenestration 490   767   2,680   3,282  
  $51,868  $67,993  $215,445  $275,704  
Unallocated Corporate & Other:        
 Eliminations$(992) $(740) $(3,118) $(3,718) 
  $(992) $(740) $(3,118) $(3,718) 
          
Net Sales$295,492  $307,532  $1,130,583  $1,221,502  
          
(1) Includes the net sales from the acquisition of LMI of $21.4 million and $75.6 million for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, respectively. 
(2) Reflects an increase of $4.5 million and a reduction of $4.1 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, respectively. 
          

