Bunker Hill Wins ESG Developer/Explorer of the Year at the ‘Resourcing Tomorrow’ Investment Conference

Annual ESG Developer/Explorer of the Year Award



The Mines and Money ‘Resourcing Tomorrow’ Conference was held in London from 27-30 Nov 2023; Europe’s largest Mining, Energy and Resources Event dedicated to Global Sustainability Goals.

The Award is judged on how well a Developer/Explorer has developed a long-term ESG Strategy.

An effective ESG strategy is critical to enabling the restart of sustainable, profitable, and long-term mining operations within the Bunker Hill Superfund Site after 40 years of closure and rehabilitation.

Advancing on Plan and Budget Towards a North American ESG Milestone

The sustainable restart of the Bunker Hill Mine is expected to be the first restart of mining operations within a Superfund Site since the start of that nationwide rehabilitation and clean-up program in 1969.

Making use of rehabilitated infrastructure, the recycling of used mining equipment, existing permits, Idaho talent, local partnerships, and modern techniques/technology, the restart project advances on-time and on-budget; and is expected to offer between 230-250 new, modern, and long-term mining jobs to a local community hit hard by its closure in 1981.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp., (TSX-V: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHHL) (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it was awarded the ESG Developer/Explorer of the Year Award at Mines and Money’s ‘Resourcing Tomorrow’ Investment Conference in London on 30 Nov 2023.

“This special award not only recognizes the careful, thoughtful and imaginative work done by the whole Bunker Hill Team,” said Sam Ash, Bunker Hill’s CEO, “but also the awesome responsibility that is bestowed on all involved in the careful business of regenerating old mine sites to help de-risk the American critical metals supply chain”.

BUNKER HILL ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY VISION

Inspired by those that deliver, promote, and educate industry best practice, the Company is expecting to restart safe, sustainable, and profitable mining at Bunker Hill in ways that enhance the quality of the environment during and after the conduct of active operations.

Working as one team, the Company seeks to balance the relentless but safe pursuit of the highest long-term financial returns from investment in mining operations with a deep-rooted commitment to delivering a positive legacy.

Working with our many partners and the applicable regulators, this not only involves responsible stewardship of every aspect of the physical environment, the forward-looking development of our diverse human resources, but also a deliberate effort to deliver positive and self-sustaining socio-economic impact to the local community.

THE ESG AWARD



Executive Chairman Richard Williams and Caroline Donnally of Sprott Streaming and Resources Business receiving the ESG Developer/Explorer of the Year Award at the Conference Dinner in London, UK. Bunker Hill’s General Manager Tom Francis, Environmental Manager Morgan Hill and Survey Technician Karen Ryan holding the award next to the water discharge monitoring station in the Kellogg Tunnel entrance.

The ESG award (a replica of a 19th Century Welsh Coal Mining Lamp) sits in the office of Morgan Hill, Bunker’s site-based Environment Manager and Women in Mining (USA) Rep. - a proud former graduate of Wallace High School and the University of Idaho (B.S Chemistry). She is also a granddaughter of a former Bunker Hill miner.

THE ESG-FOCUSED BUNKER HILL FUTURE – IT’S ABOUT MUCH MORE THAN MINING





The Company has developed a number of plans (illustrated above) expected to enable both the optimal sustainability but also the maximum positive impact in the community over the long term. These will each be further developed and executed in a prioritized sequence after mining operations have been restarted; and funded via the selective reinvestment of operating cash flow and 3rd party partnership funding/support.

As with mining operations, so it will be with impact and sustainability projects, the Company will start small and then expand over time. This will be a transformational journey conducted at a sustainable and affordable pace.

