Boardwalk REIT Announces $150 Million Public Equity Offering and Acquisition of a Newly Built Apartment Complex

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ("Boardwalk", the "Trust" or "we") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to issue 2,190,000 units of the Trust (“Units”) from treasury on a bought deal basis at a price of $68.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets (collectively, the “Underwriters”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million (the “Offering”). In addition, the Trust has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 328,500 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Offering will total approximately $172.5 million.

The Trust also announced today that it has agreed to acquire The Circle, a 295-suite newly built apartment complex in Calgary, Alberta for approximately $77.8 million.

Boardwalk intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, including over-allotment proceeds, if any, to finance the purchase price for The Circle, repay its portion of a floating rate construction facility on the 45 Railroad community in Brampton, Ontario and to fund future acquisition and development opportunities in its existing pipeline.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Trust’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 14, 2023. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Units have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Units in the United States.

Sam Kolias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalk, commented:

"The capital raised through this offering enables us to continue to invest in much needed new supply of multifamily communities accretively, and proactively strengthens our balance sheet for future growth opportunities. Alberta continues to attract strong migration with high affordability levels, ample job opportunities, and rents relative to income levels remaining amongst the most affordable in Canada. Strong housing fundamentals in Boardwalk's target markets paired with the Trust's proven operating platform provide attractive opportunities for both organic and external growth. Our acquisition pipeline includes similar modern, high-quality assets at attractive pricing that enhance portfolio quality and generate strong Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per Unit growth to our unitholders, while providing residents the best product quality, service and experience. This equity issue, which is the first by Boardwalk in approximately 17 years, is part of Boardwalk’s continued disciplined capital allocation program and demonstrates our ability to invest accretively."

THE CIRCLE ACQUISITION

The Circle, a 295-suite newly built community in Calgary, Alberta, will be acquired for a purchase price of approximately $77.8 million, which represents a stabilized cap rate of approximately 5.75% and at a significant discount to current construction cost. The Trust entered the conditional purchase agreement for The Circle in May 2022 and has approximately $69.8 million remaining to close the transaction. The new community is located within the master-planned Seton neighbourhood, providing modern and desirable neighbourhood amenities to residents. The property is strategically located near two of Boardwalk’s existing communities, The Level and Auburn Landing, providing operational efficiencies for the portfolio in the region and strengthening the Trust's presence in the rapidly growing Seton neighbourhood. The Circle is an A-class community that was completed in 2023, featuring modern finishes, stainless steel appliances and in-suite washers and dryers. The community is approximately 85% leased as of December 4, 2023.

The acquisition, which is expected to close by February 2024, is being acquired free and clear of any debt and is expected to be funded via net proceeds from the Offering.

FINANCIAL IMPACT

The Trust intends to use approximately $50 million of net proceeds towards the full repayment of its portion of the outstanding construction facility at its 45 Railroad community in Brampton, Ontario. The current interest rate on the floating rate construction facility is 6.63%. The acquisition of The Circle, paired with the repayment of the construction facility, is expected to provide unitholders of the Trust with immediate accretion to FFO per Unit and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) per Unit. The Offering is also expected to provide balance sheet flexibility to capitalize on future accretive acquisition opportunities in the Trust’s pipeline.

The Trust continues to evaluate attractive opportunities in its target markets, and has a pipeline of future acquisition and development opportunities. The Trust remains committed to its capital allocation strategy of investing in opportunities that are accretive to FFO per Unit and enhance Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Unit over the intermediate term.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives™. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust’s website at www.bwalk.com/investors.

