Cellulite Treatment Market to Gain $4.51 Billion, by 2032 with 11.2% CAGR: States The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global Cellulite treatment market will grow from USD 1.56 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.51 Billion by 2032. Controlled drug distribution has many benefits. Several factors, including cultural influences, a well-established healthcare system, and rising awareness of ethical concerns, influence Europe's substantial market position in the global corporate market. The European Union's member states, namely the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, significantly contribute to the region's global tourism market. How culture cultivates ageing and beauty profoundly impacts the European cultural tourism market. There is a persistent nееd for cellulite treatments due to a cultural value of aesthetics and a desire for a young audience. Further, well-known medical tourism locations in Europe draw people from other countries looking for superior clinical tourism services.



Key Insight of the cellulite treatment Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Cellulite treatment market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are prominent countries in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region has recently seen a culture change, focusing more on wellness and attractiveness. A greater understanding of skincare and cosmetic procedures, including those that add complexity, has been facilitated by the influence of K-beauty products, particularly those that originated in South Korea. Due to the region's high population, providers of healthcare services have enormous market potential. A growing middle class and economic growth in nations like China and India have increased the demand for aesthetic options. A rising spending power and a desire for a younger look drive the mark for cellulite treatments. Asia-Pacific medical tourism destinations also draw foreign patients looking for high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare solutions.



The minimally-invasive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The procedure type segment includes non-invasive, minimally-invasive, and topical treatment. The minimally-invasive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With significant growth in the global cellulite treatment market, minimally invasive cellulite treatments provide a compromise between less intrusive methods and more invasive surgical procedures. Traditional operations cause substantial tissue damage, whereas these treatments usually only entail small incisions or injuries. Those who want to avoid the long-term recovery process linked with standard surveillance but still want more durable and long-lasting effects than non-invasive solutions will find minimally-invasive solutions appealing. These techniques are appealing because they balance minimal invasiveness and effectiveness.



The hard cellulite segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The cellulite type segment is bifurcated into hard cellulite, soft cellulite, and edematous cellulite. The hard cellulite segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The texture of hard cellulite is dense and strong, and it is frequently linked to fibrous structures that form a taut, stiff structure under the skin. This type of cancer treatment is particularly difficult because the fibrous bands impair the skin's natural flexibility and add to the complex appearance. The market share of products that especially target hard cellulite's stiff and resistant characteristics indicates the need for these therapies. The market share of products that treat hard cellulite highlights the need for therapies that deal with the particular structural issues that this type of cancer presents. The focus is on methods and materials that can effectively identify and reconstruct the fibrous bands that give the characteristic stiffness.



The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and specialized dermatology clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals use their effective healthcare infrastructure to offer a variety of healthcare alternatives, which has helped them gain a substantial market share in the global healthcare industry. Hospitals are generally associated with more involved medical treatments. Still, they are also essential for treating cancer, especially when managing the condition is connected to undeniable medical issues. Hospitals' markеt sharе in cеllulitе thеrapy is indicative of the confidence people have in their well-established health through infrastructure, effective services, and capacity to treat cеllulitе, in addition to other general health issues.



Recent Developments:



• In April 2023: Medical and cosmetic devices are manufactured, developed, distributed, and supported by Cutеra Inc. In addition to truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, xеo, sеcrеt RF, Excеl HR, Excеl V, and Juliеt technologies, the company offers energy- and laser-based analytics solutions. Its products are designed to treat skin renewal and facial and body hair eradication. Tattoo removal and eyebrow pigmentation therapy are two applications of Cutеra's Enlightenment Device. The exclusive agreement launched by CUTERA, INC., a customized payment and financing solutions supplier, aims to provide patient financing options for dermatology procedures across the United States.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Cases of Obesity



Cellulite is caused by obesity because it increases the quantity of fat in the abnormally large fat lobules. The primary cause of mortality is obesity; in obese individuals, fat cells, or adolescents, proliferate and swell with fat. The WHO reports that the number of obese people has tripled since 1975. Further, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 40.0% of Americans between the ages of 20 and 39, 44.8% of Americans between the ages of 40 and 59, and 42.8% of Americans between the ages of 60 and above were obese in 2018. Because of this, the market for cancer treatments is growing along with the global obesity rate. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Shortage of Skilled Expertise



The shortage of qualified plastic surgeons and dermatologists is having a negative impact on the worldwide market's expansion. In addition, fewer students than necessary were admitted to undergraduate and graduate doctoral programs due to a lack of doctoral training programs and the scarcity of scholarship and research money. In the US in 2019, there were around 19,900 dermatologists, according to the American Medical Association. Likewise, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reports that there were around 6,800 in the United States in 2019. In addition, the need for dermatologists and plastic surgeons is exacerbated by the delayed adoption of innovative technology in developing nations. This factor is restraining the makrut growth and development.



Opportunity: Technological Advancements



Technological breakthroughs significantly shape the future of the cellulite treatment industry. The market is growing due to the development of novel technologies and therapeutic approaches. Non-invasive methods, including ultrasound, radiofrequency, and laser therapy, have become more popular because they are less invasive than surgery and can effectively reduce the appearance of cancer with less downtime and reduced risks. Novel and more advanced clinical treatment methods are expected to appear on the market as technology develops. In the context of the dynamics of the cellulose transport market, the importance of lifestyle variables cannot be overstated. Environmental factors, poor dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyles all contribute to the occurrence of cancer. As part of a larger commitment to health and fitness, people seek clinical therapy due to the increasing knowledge of their lifestyle-related causes.



Some of the major players operating in the cellulite treatment market are:



• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Cynosure Inc. (Sub. Hologic Inc.)

• Tanceuticals LLC

• Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

• Cymedics

• Nubway

• Zimmer Aesthetics

• Syneron Medical Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Procedure Type:



• Non-invasive Treatment

• Minimally Invasive Treatment

• Topical Treatment

By Cellulite Type:



• Soft Cellulite

• Hard Cellulite

• Edematous Cellulite

By End-user:



• Hospitals

• Specialized Dermatology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



