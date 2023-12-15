MPW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Medical Properties Trust, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against MPW on September 29, 2023 with a Class Period from May 23, 2023 to August 17, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of MPW have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the complaint, on May 23, 2023, MPW issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a recapitalization transaction (the “Recap Transaction”) with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. (“Prospect”), a health care management services organization. Pursuant to the Recap Transaction, in relevant part, MPW would take an equity stake in Prospect’s managed care business, PHP Holdings, LLC (“PHP”), in lieu of a cash payment of outstanding loans and accrued but unpaid rent and interest owed by Prospect to MPW. The Recap Transaction was subject to regulatory approval by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California (“DMHC”), the regulatory body responsible for governing managed health care plans in California.

Plaintiffs allege that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Recap Transaction was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the DMHC; (ii) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction’s approval; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements regarding the Recap Transaction were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, MPW's stock price fell $0.57 per share, or 7.6%, to close at $6.93 per share on August 18, 2023.

