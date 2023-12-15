Flash News: OKX Expands On-Chain Earn Product to Include SOL and CORE Tokens, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn Up to a 26% APR

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 15, 2023.



OKX Expands On-Chain Earn Product to Include SOL and CORE Tokens, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn Up to a 26% APR

OKX today announced the expansion of its On-Chain Earn product, which gives users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products, to include SOL and CORE tokens.



The addition of SOL and CORE to On-Chain Earn provides users with the opportunity to stake these tokens and earn an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 26%. With a user-friendly experience and no subscription limits, OKX's On-Chain Earn product offers a seamless way for users to maximize their earnings.



To stake SOL or CORE, users can simply navigate to the 'Grow' section on the OKX website or app. By selecting the subscribe option for SOL or CORE, users can earn an APR of 5-8% on SOL and 22-26% on CORE.



OKX's On-chain Earn product is built on a secure and reliable infrastructure. To protect users' assets, OKX only partners with verified third-party projects. By expanding its offerings and adding SOL and CORE to On-Chain Earn, OKX aims to provide users with more opportunities to maximize the potential of their assets.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



