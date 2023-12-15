Global Greenhouse Films Market Size To Exceed USD 13.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.85%

New York, United States, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Greenhouse Films Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.85% during the projected period.





A greenhouse is a structure that enables users to regulate environmental variables like humidity and temperature. When a greenhouse's interior is exposed to sunlight, the internal temperature rises, shielding the plants from the elements. Greenhouse films are used to cover plants in greenhouses and are exposed to a high degree of UV radiation. Greenhouses produce crops of better quality than conventional farming, with superior growth control and less pest activity. These coatings control the amount of sunshine and temperature while also shielding crops from snow, wind, and rain. Various governments defend the prohibition on the improper use of greenhouse crops. The greenhouse film is selected based on the weather and crop growing area. Furthermore, the use of smart greenhouse technology like sensors, automation systems, and data analytics helps the expanding greenhouse film market trend. These gadgets enhance plant development by providing real-time data on temperature, humidity, and light levels. For example, films with improved light transmission or UV protection might enhance these sophisticated systems and ensure optimal plant growth.

COVID 19 Impact

The manufacturing of raw materials used in the production of agricultural textiles has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand are important producers of agricultural textiles and suppliers of raw materials. The new coronavirus outbreak in Asia Pacific has hampered the supply of these basic materials. For example, China is a major provider of resins, exporting a million tonnes of resin to the global market. The interruption in raw material deliveries has reduced greenhouse film production.

The global greenhouse film market is segmented by Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)), By Thickness (less than 200 microns, equal to 200 microns, and greater than 200 microns), By Technology (UV blocking, non UV blocking, single layer, multi-layer), By Application (Vegetables, Flowers, Ornamental, Plants, Fruits), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), with analysis and forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Market segments

The linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global greenhouse film market is segmented into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Among these, the linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 35.6% over the forecast period. Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) has a wide range of agricultural uses due to its ease of availability, low cost, good impact resistance, outstanding workability, electrical insulating characteristics, and high chemical resistance. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) films are transparent and can be colored or undetectable. These films are used in rural places when the weather is harsh and water supplies are few. LDPE films are used in low tunnels, greenhouses, mulching, silage, and irrigation tapes.

The less than 200 microns segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of thickness, the global greenhouse film market is segmented into less than 200 microns, equal to 200 microns, and greater than 200 microns. Among these, the less than 200 segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Thin greenhouse films can often be less expensive, making them a feasible choice for manufacturers with limited resources or who grow seasonal crops. As a result, high-quality services and expanded usage of greenhouse film in greenhouses are likely going to move the commercial landscape forward.

The UV-blocking segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global greenhouse films market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global greenhouse film market is classified into UV blocking, non-UV blocking, single-layer, and multi-layer. Among these, the UV blocking segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Greenhouse Films market during the forecast period. UV-stabilized films have been developed for resistance to damage induced by ultraviolet radiation, resulting in a longer lifespan and fewer replacements. Increasing the transpiration and photosynthesis rate, promoting vegetative growth and yield, and suppressing some fungal infections.

The ornamental segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global greenhouse film market is segmented into vegetables, flowers, ornamental, plants, and fruits. Among these, the ornamental segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Ornamental plants are increasingly being used in commercial and residential interior design. They are grown as ornamental plants in landscape design projects and gardens. Companies in the greenhouse film market are increasing their manufacturing capacity in order to offer a wider range of aesthetic species such as annual vegetation, trees, shrubs, and even aquatic plants. Gazanias, impatiens, ferns, poinsettias, petunias, salvia, caladiums, and orchids are common ornamental plants grown in greenhouses.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38% market share over the forecast. Greenhouse film requirements have been driven by factors to boost greenhouse agricultures owing to the increasing need for suitable environmental conditions. In China, the agriculture industry has changed over time, with new technologies enhancing the overall development of forest products and farming. As a result, promoting the agriculture industry will drive the greenhouse film market. India is the world's largest producer of tea, spices, lentils, and rice, as well as the second-largest grower of grain fruits and vegetables, which has increased market demand in India and is expected to boost the Asia Pacific greenhouse film industry.

North America, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growing demand for managed farming, as well as the growing need to enhance agricultural production, all contribute to regional market growth. Anti-condensation coatings, which effectively reduce moisture and prevent plant disease, contribute to market expansion in the region. As a result of a strong agricultural sector and an increasing demand for greenhouse farming.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global greenhouse film market include Olifilm Extrusion, A griplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd, Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd, Vis and Son Company Limited, Central Worldwide Co. Ltd, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Fvg Folien Vertriebs, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Plastika Kritis, Visqueen, Agripolyane, RPC Group plc and others.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Gotham Greens, a New York-based fresh food and urban agriculture company, launched its second high-tech hydroponic greenhouse in Colorado. This new opening increased production capacity in the Rocky Mountain region by more than fivefold.

