Regenx Tech Corp. Announces Live Investor Webinar on December 19th, 2023

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces Live Investor Webinar on December 19th 2023 to provide an update on the progress of Module One commercialization, share the timeline for reaching capacity, and speak to future expansion plans.



During the webinar, Company executives will delve into the latest developments regarding the commercialization of Module One, showcasing the company's commitment to cutting-edge technology in the clean tech sector. Attendees can expect insights into the achievements, challenges, and the strategic vision driving the Company.

Key points to be covered during the webinar include:

Module One Commercialization Update

Operational Timelines

2024 Growth Objectives

Q&A Session

Investors, analysts, and stakeholders interested in the sustainable technology sector are invited to register for the webinar to gain valuable insights directly from the key decision-makers at Regenx Tech Corp.

Details for the Live Investor Webinar:

Date: December 19th

Time: 11:00 AM EST

To register for the webinar, please click here

About Regenx Tech Corp.

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

