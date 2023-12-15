Prepacked Chromatography Columns Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028, Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bio-RAD Laboratories, Merck, Repligen and Shimadzu

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prepacked chromatography columns market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.







Prepacked chromatography columns refer to pre-filled columns used for the decontamination of specific chemical compounds from mixtures. They are commonly used for various chromatography procedures, such as ion exchange, hydrophobic stationary phase, multimodal, etc. They aid in managing the otherwise time-consuming and laborious process of packing the chromatography columns, thereby providing more time for processing the chemicals. They also eliminate the need to clean hardware and enable the users to test multiple chromatography resins for media evaluation at the same time. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in pharmaceutical, biotechnological, food and beverage and research applications.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing product utilization in drug discovery and biological research, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Manufacturers are using prepackaged chromatography columns to produce vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that are cost-effective and can aid in treating rare and new diseases. Furthermore, widespread adoption of prepacked chromatography columns in the agriculture sector is also providing a boost to the market growth.

They are used to analyze plant growth hormones and conduct pesticide residue analysis to ensure that the crops are free of contaminants. In the food and beverage industry, these columns are used to analyze volatile flavor components in fresh and processed food products and conducting chemical studies of oxidative breakdown of fats and lipids by micro-organisms. Other factors, including the increasing demand for single-use products and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global prepacked chromatography columns market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, technique, application and end-use.



Breakup by Region

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Knauer Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Repligen Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Waters Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global prepacked chromatography columns market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global prepacked chromatography columns market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global prepacked chromatography columns market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 < 100 ML

6.2 100-1000 ML

6.3 >1000 ML



7 Market Breakup by Technique

7.1 Hydrophobic Stationary Phase Chromatography

7.2 Ion-Exchange Chromatography

7.3 Multimodal Chromatography



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Resin Screening

8.2 Protein Purification

8.3 Sample Preparation

8.4 Anion and Cation Exchange



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.2 Research Laboratories

9.3 Water and Environmental

9.4 Food and Beverages



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

Agilent Technologies

Bio-RAD Laboratories

Knauer Wissenschaftliche Gerate

Merck

Pall Corporation

Repligen

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh

Waters

