Global Gene Therapy Market Size to Worth USD 49.21 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 20.46%

New York, United States , Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gene Therapy Market Size to grow from USD 7.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.21 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.46% during the forecast period.

Gene therapy entails inserting, modifying, or replacing genetic material to treat or prevent a variety of diseases, including inherited genetic disorders, certain types of cancer, and rare conditions. This field has enormous potential for revolutionizing healthcare by addressing the underlying causes of diseases at the genetic level. Because of advances in biotechnology, a better understanding of genomics, and an increase in research and development activities, the gene therapy market has grown dramatically in recent years. Regulatory approvals, technological advancements, research funding, and the involvement of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are all important factors influencing the gene therapy market. Because of the significant benefits provided by these products, the number of gene therapy product approvals has increased. More than ten products were approved by the US FDA between 2021 and 2023. Furthermore, a significant number of clinical pipeline products are expected to receive final approval during the forecast period. As a result, during the forecast period, this is a major factor driving market growth. While gene therapy has enormous potential, it also faces significant challenges in terms of safety, efficacy, and affordability, necessitating ongoing research and development efforts as well as close collaboration with regulatory agencies.

Global Gene Therapy Market Size By Vector Type (Viral Vector, Non Viral Vector), By Therapy (In Vivo Therapy, Ex Vivo Therapy), By Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Growth factors, Receptors, Others), By Application (Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other Diseases), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 - 2032

Gene Therapy Market Price Analysis

Several factors influence price analysis in the gene therapy market. One important factor to consider is the treatment's complexity, which frequently necessitates highly specialized techniques and tools, which affects overall costs. Pricing dynamics are also influenced by factors such as R&D costs, manufacturing costs, clinical trials, and regulatory requirements.

Gene Therapy Market Distribution Analysis

The distribution analysis of the global gene therapy market is critical in ensuring that innovative genetic treatments reach the patients who require them. The geographic spread of treatment centers, the logistics of delivering gene therapy products, and the involvement of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are all factors in this market's distribution. Regulatory approvals, healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement policies can all have a significant impact on the availability and accessibility of gene therapies.

Insights by Therapy

Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, the in vivo therapy segment held the largest market share. In vivo gene therapy is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, with a dominant market share of around 65.3% in 2022. Because in vivo gene therapy can reach multiple sites or organs throughout the body, it allows for systemic treatment. This is especially beneficial for diseases that affect multiple organ systems or have systemic manifestations, allowing for a more comprehensive therapeutic approach.

Insights by Vector Type

The non-viral vector segment held the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. The rising incidence of cancer and other target diseases, the availability of reimbursement policies, and increased funding for gene therapy research are the key factors predicting market growth in the coming years.

Insights by Region

Between 2023 and 2032, Asia Pacific will have the fastest market growth. This is because of the country's large population, which has unmet medical needs, as well as the growing demand for novel technologies in the treatment of rare but increasingly common diseases. Because of the easy availability of resources, the local presence of major companies, and increased government investment, the Asia Pacific market for commercial application of genetic therapies is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

From 2023 to 2032, North America is expected to dominate the Gene Therapy Market. This region is expected to become the largest routine manufacturer of gene therapy in terms of approvals and revenue generated during the forecast period. Increased R&D investments in the development of ideal therapy drugs by large and small companies are expected to drive the market even further.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Gene Therapy Market are REGENXBIO, Inc., Oxford BioMedica plc, Dimension Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SANOFI, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bluebird Bio, Inc., Novartis AG, Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics), UniQure N.V., Shire Plc, Cellectis S.A., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, and Other Key Players.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2022, Biogen Inc. (US) and Scribe Therapeutics (US) have collaborated to develop a new neurological disease target in gene therapy using the company's CRISPR technology. This partnership had a deal worth USD 15 million.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Gene Therapy Market, Vector Type Analysis

Viral Vector

Non Viral Vector

Gene Therapy Market, Therapy Analysis

In Vivo Therapy

Ex Vivo Therapy

Gene Therapy Market, Gene Type Analysis

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide

Deficiency

Growth factors

Receptors

Others

Gene Therapy Market, Application Analysis

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Other Diseases

Gene Therapy Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

