Global Insurance Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - Insurance Platform Market Forecasted to Reach $156.0 Billion by 2028 with Accelerated Growth in AI & ML and Singapore's Market Expansion

The Insurance Platform market is projected to grow from USD 81.7 billion in 2023 to USD 156.0 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the insurance platform market is primarily driven by rising customer expectations for digital convenience and personalized insurance products, coupled with the insurance industry's need to harness data analytics and automation for enhanced efficiency and risk management.

By offering, insurance workflow automation software segment is expected to register the fastest market growth rate during the forecast period

The insurance workflow automation software market is poised for robust growth, primarily fueled by the need for operational efficiency and cost reduction within the insurance industry. Automation streamlines complex processes, accelerates claims processing, and minimizes errors, enhancing overall productivity. Additionally, the rising demand for personalized customer experiences and the imperative to stay competitive in the digital age are driving insurers to adopt automation solutions. Furthermore, regulatory compliance demands and the ongoing shift towards remote work are expected to propel the adoption of workflow automation software, ensuring seamless and compliant operations across the insurance sector.

By technology, artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

AI & ML technology segment is set to dominate the insurance platform market, primarily due to the ability of AI & ML to enhance operational efficiency in underwriting and claims processing, resulting in cost savings and improved accuracy. These technologies also enable highly personalized insurance solutions tailored to individual customer needs, boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty. Moreover, AI & ML excel in fraud detection and prevention, helping insurers safeguard their resources. Furthermore, their capacity to analyze vast real-time data enables insurers to make more accurate risk assessments, ultimately driving profitability and solidifying their position as indispensable tools in the continually evolving insurance landscape.

Singapore is slated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, spearheading the insurance platform market expansion in Asia Pacific

Singapore is poised to become the fastest-growing region in the Asia Pacific insurance platform market due to several key factors. The nation's strategic location as a regional financial hub fosters a favorable environment for insurance innovation and technology adoption. Singapore's commitment to regulatory excellence and its proclivity for attracting global insurers contribute to a thriving ecosystem. Additionally, the country's strong emphasis on digitalization, data analytics, and customer-centricity aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of insurers and customers alike. This convergence of factors positions Singapore as a dynamic epicenter for insurance platform growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of Data Analytics and Big Data

Increase in Demand for Digital Insurance Channels

Need for Cloud-Based Digital Solutions

Restraints

Complexity Involved with Integration of Insurance Platforms with Legacy Systems

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Lack of Standardization

Opportunities

Growth of Digital Economy

Advancements in Development of Digital Product Innovations

Integration with IoT and Sensor Technologies for Real-Time Data Collection and Visualization

Challenges

Rise in Cyberattacks and Their Threats

Lack of Technical Expertise

Managing High Volumes of Data

Case Study Analysis

Salesforce Assisted AXA Business Insurance in Enhancing Customer Satisfaction

Aon Italy Transformed Insurance and Risk Management Operations Using IBM Cloud Paks

Ping an Improved Customer Experience and Business Processes with Help of Accenture

IBM Helped Sun Life Financial Modernize Digital Insurance Solutions

Arag Group Expedited International Reporting Through Implementation of Sap

QBE Implemented Modern Reinsurance Management System with Help of Duck Creek Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 648 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $81.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $156 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Insurance Platforms Market Size and Growth Rate, 2018-2022 (USD Million, Y-O-Y)

Insurance Platforms Market Size and Growth Rate, 2023-2028 (USD Million, Y-O-Y)

Insurance Platform Software to Dominate Market Over Services in 2023

Insurance Policy Management to Lead Among Software in 2023

Professional Services to Witness Significant Lead Over Managed Services Market in 2023

Consulting & Advisory Segment to Lead Among Professional Services in 2023

Platform Hosting & Infrastructure Management Segment to Lead Among Managed Services in 2023

AI & Ml Platforms to be Most Adopted Technology in Insurance Industry in 2023

Claims Management to be Largest Application Market in 2023

Life Insurance to Pose Highest Demand for Insurance Platforms in 2023

Actuaries to be Highest End-users of Insurance Platforms During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Insurance Platforms Market Players -Increase in Consumer Demand for Quick Claims Processing and Easier Policy Management to Drive Market Growth

Insurance Platforms Market: Top Three Applications - Policy Administration, Collection, and Disbursement Application to Account for Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

North America: Insurance Platforms Market, by Offering & End-user - Software and Insurance Companies to be Largest Shareholders in Market in North America in 2023

Insurance Platforms Market, by Region - North American Market to Lead Among Regions in 2023

