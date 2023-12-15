Hofseth Biocare ASA: EGM Notice Correction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice announced by Hofseth Biocare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") on 14 December regarding the notice for an extraordinary general meeting to be held at the offices of the Company at Keiser Wilhelms gate 24, Ålesund on 4 January 2024 at 13:00 hours CEST ("EGM").

Only those who are shareholders in the Company 5 (five) business days prior to the general meeting (the "Record Date") are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, cf. section 5-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The Record Date for the EGM is therefore 27 December 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.