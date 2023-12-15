AI Chipsets Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Market to Soar to US$132.584 Billion by 2028 with a Strong CAGR of 25.61%

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chipsets Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals pivotal factors contributing to its significant growth trajectory for the AI Chipsets market. It delves deep into the industry, examining components, end-user segments, and the geographical landscape fueling the expansion.

AI Chipsets Elevate Advanced Technologies Across All Sectors

A surge in demand for AI chipsets has been identified, propelling the market value to an estimated US$132.584 billion by the end of 2028. This surge is characterized by a robust CAGR of 25.61%, driven by the escalating need for high-performance computing across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and more.

Strides in Consumer Electronics and Data Volume Feed Market Growth

With the proliferation of advanced consumer electronics demanding high-end specifications, the application of AI chipsets has seen remarkable expansion. Leading manufacturers are at the vanguard, releasing state-of-the-art chipsets adept at tackling the ever-increasing data volume generated by social networks and the ecommerce boom.

Innovative Developments in the North American Region

The United States emerges as one of the fastest-growing markets within the dynamic North American region. The deployment of AI chipsets in cutting-edge applications such as autonomous vehicles and medical imaging is pushing the industry to new heights, thanks to substantial investment in R&D by tech giants like NVIDIA. This investment is aimed at refining GPU technologies, integral for AI's broader application spectrum.

Industrial Automation Cements AI Chipsets' Role

Industrial robots' integration across various US sectors between 2019 and 2021 demonstrates a marked tilt towards automation and sophisticated manufacturing technologies, driven by the strategic application of AI Chipsets. These advancements not only back the rising adoption rates in sectors like automotive and electronics but also signify the core contribution of AI chipsets in fostering industrial innovation and efficiency.

Market Segmentation Reflects Diverse Application and Geographic Proliferation

The report segments the market by components , including GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, among others.

, including GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, among others. End-user analysis covers key sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, automation, and healthcare.

Geographic evaluation spans across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

The study underscores the relationships between these segments and the overall growth pattern of the AI Chipsets market. As the industry evolves, it is becoming increasingly clear that AI chipsets are the cornerstone of a future defined by intelligent automation, innovative solutions, and enhanced computational efficiency.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $26.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $132.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. AI CHIPSETS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. GPU (Graphic Processing Unit)

5.3. FGPA (Field-Programmable Gate Array)

5.4. ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)

5.5. Others



6. AI CHIPSETS MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotives

6.3. Consumer Electronics

6.4. Automation

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Others



7. AI CHIPSETS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Xilinx Inc (AMD

Graphcore

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel

NVIDIA

Micron Technology

Samsung Semiconductor

