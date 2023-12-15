Global Train Collision Avoidance System Market 2024-2028- Development of Battery-operated Electric Train Emerges as Key Growth Driver

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Train Collision Avoidance System Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The train collision avoidance system market is forecasted to grow by USD 14.04 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.74% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing adoption of high-speed rail by emerging economies, rising need for safety in railways, and increase in government initiatives and long-term projects.

This study identifies the development of battery-operated electric trains as another prime reason driving the train collision avoidance system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of IoT in railways and rise in key consolidation activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the train collision avoidance system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The train collision avoidance system market is segmented as below:

By Application

Freight trains

Passenger trains

By Technology

Radar-based systems

Sensor-based systems

Camera-based systems

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report on the train collision avoidance system market covers the following areas:

Train collision avoidance system market sizing

Train collision avoidance system market forecast

Train collision avoidance system market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading train collision avoidance system market vendors that include ALSTOM SA, Becker Mining Systems AG, Harsco Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Intelligence on Wheels IoW, Kernex Microsystems India Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Rail Vision Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Selectrail Australia Pty Ltd., Thales Group, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the train collision avoidance system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global train collision avoidance system market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Freight trains - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Passenger trains - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Radar-based systems - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Sensor-based systems - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Camera-based systems - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

ALSTOM

Becker Mining Systems

Harsco

HBL Power Systems

Intelligence on Wheels IoW

Kernex Microsystems India

Medha Servo Drives

Rail Vision

Robert Bosch

Selectrail Australia

Thales Group

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES

ZF Friedrichshafen



