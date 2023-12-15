Inverted Pouch Market projected to reach USD 20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Inverted Pouch Market ” , by Pouch Type (Form Fill Seal (FFS), Premade), Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyolefin, Metalized Aluminum, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Others), Capacity (Below 150 ML, 150-500 ML, 500ml -1 Liter, Above 1 Liter), End User (Food, Personal Care, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Inverted Pouch Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 11.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 20.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Pouch Type, Material Type, Capacity, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amcor Plc APTAR Sample of Companies Covered Cheer Pack Constantia Coveris

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Inverted Pouch Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global inverted pouch market plays a vital role in the overall packaging ecosystem, offering an innovative and efficient solution for various industries. Inverted pouches are designed to stand upside down, providing convenient dispensing and minimizing product waste. This unique packaging format is particularly popular in the food and beverage industry for products such as sauces, condiments, and liquid goods. The inverted pouches not only enhance consumer convenience by ensuring easy and mess-free dispensing but also contribute to product preservation, reducing the risk of contamination and spoilage. Additionally, the lightweight and flexible nature of inverted pouches can result in cost savings during transportation and storage, further benefiting the industry by optimizing logistics and reducing environmental impact.

Furthermore, the inverted pouch market aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Many manufacturers are adopting recyclable materials and incorporating features like reseal able closures, adding to the overall appeal of inverted pouches. As sustainability becomes a key driver in consumer choices, the market's role in offering eco-conscious packaging solutions positions it as a crucial player in shaping the future of the packaging industry.

Major vendors in the global Inverted Pouch Market:

Amcor Plc

APTAR

Cheer Pack

Constantia

Coveris

Glenroy Inc.

Goglio SpA

Mattpack Inc.

Mondi

Polymer Packaging Inc.

Pouches Inc.

ProAmpac

Sealed Air

Semco S.A.M.

Universal Plastics Bag Co.

Viking Masek

VOLPAK

Sustainable Packaging Trends

The global push towards sustainability has been a key driver for the inverted pouch market. As environmental concerns grow, industries are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions to minimize their carbon footprint. Inverted pouches are particularly attractive in this context due to their efficient use of materials and reduced waste generation. These pouches often use less material than traditional packaging methods, contributing to lower production costs and, more importantly, reduced environmental impact.

The material choices for inverted pouches align with sustainability goals. Manufacturers are opting for recyclable and biodegradable materials, meeting consumer demands for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Innovations in materials, such as bio-based plastics and compostable films, further enhance the green credentials of inverted pouches. As governments and regulatory bodies worldwide tighten restrictions on single-use plastics, the demand for sustainable packaging options like inverted pouches is expected to soar, driving the market's growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing consumer demand for convenient and portable packaging solutions.

Growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging options.

Advancements in pouch design and manufacturing technologies.

Rising popularity of on-the-go lifestyles and snacking habits.

Opportunities:

Expansion of the food and beverage industry, especially in emerging markets.

Rising awareness of health and wellness, driving demand for innovative packaging.

E-commerce growth and the need for durable, space-efficient packaging solutions.

Customization and personalization trends in packaging for brand differentiation.

Convenience and Product Differentiation

Consumer lifestyles have evolved, and there is an increasing demand for convenience in packaging. Inverted pouches offer a user-friendly design that simplifies dispensing and consumption, aligning with the modern consumer's need for on-the-go and easy-to-use products. These pouches are equipped with features like reseal able closures and dispensing caps, enhancing convenience and preserving product freshness.

Beyond convenience, inverted pouches provide a unique platform for product differentiation. The distinct shape and customizable printing options allow brands to create eye-catching designs and enhance shelf appeal. This is particularly crucial in the competitive consumer goods market, where visual aesthetics play a significant role in consumer decision-making. The ability to differentiate products through innovative packaging design gives companies a competitive edge, driving the adoption of inverted pouches across various industries.

North America dominates the market for Inverted Pouch.

North America currently dominates the global inverted pouch market, with the United States at the forefront of this surge. The region's dominance can be attributed to a robust consumer goods market, a heightened focus on sustainable packaging practices, and the presence of key industry players. In the U.S., the food and beverage sector, in particular, has witnessed a significant shift towards inverted pouch packaging due to its eco-friendly appeal and convenience features.

Asia-Pacific, led by China, is emerging as a high-growth region for the inverted pouch market. The rising middle-class population, coupled with changing consumer preferences, is driving the demand for packaged goods. China, in particular, is witnessing a surge in the adoption of inverted pouches, especially in the food and personal care sectors. The country's commitment to reducing environmental impact aligns with the sustainable packaging trend, further propelling the market forward.

India is another upcoming market with substantial growth potential. The country's increasing urbanization, coupled with a burgeoning e-commerce sector, is driving the demand for innovative and convenient packaging solutions. As awareness of sustainable practices grows, the adoption of inverted pouches is expected to increase, making India a key player in the regional market.

The Technology Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The global inverted pouch market is characterized by various segments, including Form Fill Seal (FFS) and premade pouch types. Among these, the pouch type segment, particularly Form Fill Seal (FFS), has emerged as the dominant force. FFS technology allows for the seamless integration of pouch formation, filling, and sealing in a continuous automated process, providing operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced product protection. This dominance is attributed to the superior performance, reduced production time, and lower production costs associated with FFS technology. The premade pouches segment also contributes significantly, offering versatility and convenience in packaging, but the Form Fill Seal technology's streamlined and automated nature has positioned it as the frontrunner in the inverted pouch market.

