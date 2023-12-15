Prairie Provident Announces Addition to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Rawlyk to the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024. Its appointment coincides with the previous announcement appointing Mr. Rawlyk as the President & CEO effective January 1, 2024.



ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT:

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flows from our existing assets, providing low risk development and stable low decline cash flow.

Prairie Provident trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker PPR.

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Ryan Rawlyk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8180

Email: rrawlyk@ppr.ca