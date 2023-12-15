Explore the 2023 Evolution of Shared Mobility Infrastructure in Top 20 Smart Cities with Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of Shared Mobility Infrastructure in Top 20 Smart Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the shared mobility infrastructure status of the top 20 cities globally. This study offers an overview of how the best cities in the world, in both developing and developed markets, are progressing on their shared infrastructure buildout. The study period is 2022-2035.
It takes a deep dive into the statistics, competitive landscape, investments, and regulations of each city's various shared mobility modes. The research covers shared mobility modes, including kick scooters, bike sharing, car sharing, ride hailing, and future share mobility (e.g., autonomous vehicles).
The study lists the major ongoing shared mobility infrastructure projects and their benefits and future outlook. It delves into the economic, regulatory, and funding factors that will determine the course and the growth of shared mobility infrastructure. Additionally, discussions cover an analytical take on the growth drivers and constraints for each city as well as future outlook and challenges.
The analyst expects shared mobility infrastructure spending to increase as more and more cities pursue their zero emissions targets, and reducing emissions from transportation is the biggest priority.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Smart City Investments
- Curbside Management
- EV Charging
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Infrastructure Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Shared Mobility Infrastructure
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Shared Mobility Stakeholder Evolution
- Benchmarking Methodology
- City Benchmark: The Top 10
- City Benchmark: Rest of the World
3. Europe
- City Overview: London
- London: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- London: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- London: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- London: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Paris
- Paris: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Paris: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Paris: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Paris: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Berlin
- Berlin: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Berlin: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Berlin: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Berlin: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Madrid
- Madrid: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Madrid: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Madrid: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Madrid: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Amsterdam
- Amsterdam: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Milan
- Milan: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Milan: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Milan: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Milan: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Copenhagen
- Copenhagen: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
4. North America
- City Overview: Toronto
- Toronto: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Toronto: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Toronto: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Toronto: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Los Angeles
- Los Angeles: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: New York City (NYC)
- NYC: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- NYC: Shared Mobility Overview
- NYC: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- NYC: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
5. Latin America
- City Overview: Bogota
- Bogota: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Bogota: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Bogota: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- City Overview: Mexico City
- Mexico City: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Mexico City: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Mexico City: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Mexico City: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Sao Paulo
- Sao Paulo: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
6. Asia
- City Overview: Singapore
- Singapore: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Singapore: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Singapore: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Singapore: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Seoul
- Seoul: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Seoul: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Seoul: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Seoul: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Tokyo
- Tokyo: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Tokyo: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Tokyo: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Tokyo: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Bengaluru
- Bengaluru: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Dubai
- Dubai: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Dubai: Shared Mobility Overview
- Dubai: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Dubai: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Shanghai
- Shanghai: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Shanghai: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Shanghai: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Shanghai: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
- City Overview: Sydney
- Sydney: Mobility Statistics, 2022
- Sydney: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022
- Sydney: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support
- Sydney: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
