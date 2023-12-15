Explore the 2023 Evolution of Shared Mobility Infrastructure in Top 20 Smart Cities with Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of Shared Mobility Infrastructure in Top 20 Smart Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the shared mobility infrastructure status of the top 20 cities globally. This study offers an overview of how the best cities in the world, in both developing and developed markets, are progressing on their shared infrastructure buildout. The study period is 2022-2035.

It takes a deep dive into the statistics, competitive landscape, investments, and regulations of each city's various shared mobility modes. The research covers shared mobility modes, including kick scooters, bike sharing, car sharing, ride hailing, and future share mobility (e.g., autonomous vehicles).

The study lists the major ongoing shared mobility infrastructure projects and their benefits and future outlook. It delves into the economic, regulatory, and funding factors that will determine the course and the growth of shared mobility infrastructure. Additionally, discussions cover an analytical take on the growth drivers and constraints for each city as well as future outlook and challenges.

The analyst expects shared mobility infrastructure spending to increase as more and more cities pursue their zero emissions targets, and reducing emissions from transportation is the biggest priority.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Smart City Investments

Curbside Management

EV Charging

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Infrastructure Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Shared Mobility Infrastructure

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Shared Mobility Stakeholder Evolution

Benchmarking Methodology

City Benchmark: The Top 10

City Benchmark: Rest of the World

3. Europe

City Overview: London

London: Mobility Statistics, 2022

London: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

London: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

London: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Paris

Paris: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Paris: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Paris: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Paris: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Berlin

Berlin: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Berlin: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Berlin: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Berlin: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Madrid

Madrid: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Madrid: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Madrid: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Madrid: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Amsterdam

Amsterdam: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Milan

Milan: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Milan: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Milan: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Milan: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Copenhagen

Copenhagen: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

4. North America

City Overview: Toronto

Toronto: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Toronto: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Toronto: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Toronto: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Los Angeles

Los Angeles: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: New York City (NYC)

NYC: Mobility Statistics, 2022

NYC: Shared Mobility Overview

NYC: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

NYC: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

5. Latin America

City Overview: Bogota

Bogota: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Bogota: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Bogota: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

City Overview: Mexico City

Mexico City: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Mexico City: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Mexico City: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Mexico City: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

6. Asia

City Overview: Singapore

Singapore: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Singapore: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Singapore: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Singapore: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Seoul

Seoul: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Seoul: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Seoul: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Seoul: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Tokyo

Tokyo: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Tokyo: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Tokyo: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Tokyo: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Dubai

Dubai: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Dubai: Shared Mobility Overview

Dubai: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Dubai: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Shanghai

Shanghai: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Shanghai: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Shanghai: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Shanghai: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

City Overview: Sydney

Sydney: Mobility Statistics, 2022

Sydney: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022

Sydney: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support

Sydney: Shared Mobility Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5zqtg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.