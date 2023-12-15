3D Concrete Printing Market projected to reach USD 5,412.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Concrete Printing Market , by Printing Type (Gantry system and Robotic arm), Concrete Type (Ready-mix, High Performance, Precast and Shotcrete), Technique (Powder-based and Extrusion-based), End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial and Infrastructure) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030".

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 348 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 5,412.7 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 48.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Printing Type, Concrete Type, Technique, End User Sector and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Apis Cor COBOD Sample of Companies Covered CyBe Construction Dus Architects, Heidelberg Cement HOLCIM

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 3D Concrete Printing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

3D concrete printing, a construction technology employing computer-operated robots, constructs 3D structures for buildings and infrastructure. Software like AutoCAD or SolidWorks is employed to pre-program the printer's path. The concrete, with varying material compositions, is dispensed layer-by-layer through the nozzle along the predetermined path. Various types of concrete, including ready-mix and high-density with minor composition adjustments, are utilized in the 3D printing process. The global growth of the 3D concrete printing market is propelled by the high labor costs in developed countries. Manual construction processes result in construction waste, increasing costs for contractors and the government. In contrast, 3D printing minimizes waste compared to manual methods. Additionally, the technology facilitates cost-effective mass production of irregularly shaped objects.

Major vendors in the global 3D Concrete Printing market:

Apis Cor

COBOD

CyBe Construction

Dus Architects

Heidelberg Cement

HOLCIM

ICON Technology Inc.

Monolite UK

MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING LLC

Sika AG

Skanska

WASP Srl - Via Castelletto

Winsun

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

Growing Integration of Sustainable materials

The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the 3D Concrete Printing market is on the upswing, propelled by the increasing integration of sustainable materials. Traditional concrete production has long been associated with a substantial carbon footprint due to greenhouse gas emissions in the cement manufacturing process. Responding to environmental concerns, researchers and manufacturers are actively exploring alternative materials aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of concrete. Innovations such as the inclusion of recycled aggregates, industrial by-products, and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) in the concrete mix have garnered attention. These materials not only decrease the use of natural resources but also augment the durability and performance of printed structures. Moreover, the adoption of bio-based binders and geopolymer-based concrete presents a more environmentally friendly option compared to conventional cement.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and the demand for affordable housing

Advancements in 3D printing technology

Growing awareness of the benefits of 3D concrete printing

Opportunities:

Developing new 3D concrete printing materials

Partnering with construction companies

Educating customers about the benefits of 3D concrete printing

Educating customers about the advantages of 3D concrete printing is a crucial initiative in fostering understanding and acceptance of this innovative technology. By elucidating the benefits, such as enhanced construction efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to create intricate and customized designs, customers gain insights into the transformative potential of 3D printing in the construction industry. Emphasizing the sustainability aspect, including reduced waste generation and the utilization of eco-friendly materials, contributes to environmentally conscious decision-making. Additionally, showcasing successful case studies and real-world applications helps demystify the technology and instills confidence in its reliability. Overall, a well-informed customer base not only accelerates the adoption of 3D concrete printing but also positions them to make informed choices aligned with the evolving landscape of modern construction methodologies.

The market for 3D Concrete Printing is dominated by North America.

In 2022, The North American region is anticipated to lead the 3D Concrete Printing market, primarily due to its robust construction industry and a notable proclivity for technological progress. Within the region, the United States takes a prominent position, driven by substantial investments in research and development and the active involvement of key market players. Government initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable construction practices and encouraging the adoption of 3D printing technologies also play a pivotal role in bolstering market growth in this area.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing substancial growth in the market, propelled by increasing urbanization, population upswing, and intensified infrastructure development create a favorable environment for the application of 3D concrete. The growing awareness of a health-conscious lifestyle, nutritional considerations, and an increase in per capita disposable income contribute significantly to this expansion. Collaborative endeavors among academic institutions, research organizations, and construction companies play a pivotal role in driving innovation and expanding the market. Noteworthy is China's dominance in the Asia-Pacific 3D Concrete Printing Market, holding the largest market share, while the Indian market emerges as the fastest-growing within the region.

The Silica Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on technique the concrete printing market is segmented into Powder-based and Extrusion-based. In 2022, the extrusion-based technique segment claimed a significant portion of the 3D concrete printing market. Widely adopted for buildings and infrastructure, the extrusion-based technique has gained prominence for its ability to manufacture large-scale building components featuring intricate geometrical structures, all while utilizing traditional construction materials.

