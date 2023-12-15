Flavors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Market Growth Forecast to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Nature (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Powder, Liquid/Gel), By Application (Food, Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavors market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.54 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumer preferences in the food industry have significantly changed in recent years, particularly with reference to the growing acceptance of unique and exotic flavors. This shift toward diverse and unconventional flavor profiles has led consumers to seek new ways to explore different cultures and showed a preference for unusual and exotic foods and beverages from various regions for an 'exotic effect.' This trend is supported by the emergence of natural flavor enhancers made from botanical and fruit extracts.



According to an article by Nutraceuticals World in August 2022, a global manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, botanicals, and ingredients, in today's dynamic consumer environment, people are actively pursuing novel experiences, as well as premium products and nostalgic flavors of childhood.



Further, fusion-based flavor combinations are also gaining popularity in creating innovative food products. Ingredient manufacturers help food product manufacturers deliver unique taste profiles to meet evolving consumer preferences, especially in the U.S. In March 2022, Flavorchem, a U.S.-based company, introduced 'Citrus Vacation,' a fresh line of citrus flavor enhancers. These "true-to-fruit" flavors are non-GMO, kosher, and vegan. They are available in six citrus flavors-Juicy Blood Orange, Sweet Tangerine, Zesty Key Lime, Yuzu Citrus, Fruity Kumquat, and Fresh Calamansi Lime. These flavors are versatile and can be adapted to a wide range of food and beverage applications.



The rising preference for natural ingredients is also encouraging manufacturers to opt for natural flavors to enhance the taste and aroma of their products without relying on artificial additives or synthetic flavors. The expansion of organic and clean-label product offerings creates a favorable opportunity for manufacturers to meet the demands of consumers seeking natural flavors without undesirable ingredients such as artificial sweeteners.



Flavors Market Report Highlights

Based on nature, the synthetic flavor segment held the largest market share of 67.2% in 2022 owing to technological advancements in the formulation of new flavors. Synthetic flavor compounds can be used in food manufacturing only after receiving regulatory approval from government agencies responsible for food safety and standards

The natural flavor segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for plant-derived ingredients in food and beverages. The natural flavor segment is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier and natural food products perceived as safer and more authentic alternatives to artificial flavors

In terms of form, the powdered flavors segment held the largest market share of 66.0% in 2022. The use of powdered flavors in the food industry is driven by their versatility and ability to enhance the flavor of various food and beverage products. Powdered flavors are dry, easy to store, convenient, have high heat stability, and have a longer shelf life compared to fresh ingredients, making them particularly suitable for baking applications and beverages

Liquid/gel form-based flavors segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Liquid/gel forms are concentrated forms of flavors used in food, beverage, and nutrition products. Concentrated flavors are particularly advantageous as they offer a potent flavor impact in small quantities

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period owing to growing consumer awareness towards sustainably sourced ingredients and flavors. The demand for natural flavors in the Asia Pacific market has been boosted by consumers' growing interest in products that are naturally nutrient-rich and delicious. Natural herbs and spices have been traditionally used in household cooking across the region

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Flavor Outlook

2.3. Packaging Outlook

2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Flavor Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Flavor Market: Nature Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Nature Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Natural

5.3. Synthetic



Chapter 6. Flavor Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Powder

6.3. Liquid/Gel



Chapter 7. Flavor Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Food

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by food, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Dairy products

7.2.3. Bakery & confectionery

7.2.4. Supplements & Nutrition Products

7.2.5. Meat & Seafood Products

7.2.6. Snacks

7.2.7. Pet Foods

7.2.8. Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

7.3. Beverages

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by beverages, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Juices & Juice Concentrates

7.3.4. Alcoholic Beverages

7.3.5. Carbonated Soft Drinks



Chapter 8. Flavor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Givaudan

Firmenich

Symrise

Sensient Technologies

International Flavors & Fragrances

Takasago International

Kerry Group

MANE

Robertet

Huabao Flavours & Fragrances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4poaf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.