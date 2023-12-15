Conveying Equipment Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Demand for Highly Efficient Material Handling Systems in Food & Beverage, Automotive and Warehouse and Distribution Industries

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveying Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain), By Product (Unit Handling, Bulk Handling), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conveying equipment market size is expected to reach USD 67.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand for highly efficient material handling systems in food & beverage, automotive, and warehouse and distribution industries.



Conveying equipment is used as a goods carrier application in numerous industries including food and beverage, mining, automotive, airports, and electronics, among others. Conveyors can be designed to handle material of any shape and size. The major benefit offered by conveying equipment comprises low cost, higher productivity, and increased operational efficiency.



The demand for warehouses is rising owing to the significant growth of e-commerce, supermarkets, and online retailers, which, in turn, projected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of airports and the development of new airports especially in the Asia Pacific and North America projected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The global conveying market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are adopting various strategies including technological developments, merger & acquisitions, partnership, and capacity expansion in order to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2019, Daifuku Co., Ltd. acquired India-based Vega Conveyors and Automation Private Limited.



Conveying Equipment Market Report Highlights

The belt segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.1% in 2022 owing to a rise in demand for belt conveyors in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, airport, and mining applications.

The unit handling segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45% in 2022 and is further expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period owing to growing use in industries such as food & beverage processing, shipments, and manufacturing of automotive

The warehouse and distribution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 22.5% in 2022 and is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period on account of significant growth of e-commerce, online retail, and supermarkets

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.6% in 2022 owing to rising industrialization and infrastructural developments in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea

Presence of local players in the Asia Pacific region poses a substantial threat to the large multinational companies in terms of product quality and price offered to the customers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $50.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Conveying Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Conveying Equipment Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1. List of Suppliers

4.2. Kraljic Matrix

4.3. Sourcing Best Practices

4.4. Negotiation Strategies



Chapter 5. Conveying Equipment Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Conveying Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Conveying Equipment Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Belt

5.4. Roller

5.5. Pallet

5.6. Overhead

5.7. Chain Conveyors

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Conveying Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Conveying Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Conveying Equipment Market: Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Unit Handling

6.4. Bulk Handling

6.5. Parts & Attachments



Chapter 7. Conveying Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Conveying Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Conveying Equipment Market: Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Food & Beverage

7.3.1. Food & beverage market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Warehouse & Distribution

7.5. Automotive

7.6. Airport

7.7. Mining

7.8. Electronics

7.9. Others



Chapter 8. Conveying Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Conveying Equipment Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

Daifuku

BEUMER

Fives Group

FlexLink

Jungheinrich

Kardex

Kion Group

KUKA

Murata Machinery

Phoenix Conveyor Belt Systems

Siemens

TGW Logistics

Continental

Emerson Electric

