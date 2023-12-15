China Industrial Wood Coatings Market Growth Trends and Detailed Insights on China, 2023 Edition

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Industrial Wood Coatings Market - 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for industrial wood coatings is continually evolving, and a new comprehensive study offers an in-depth analysis of the trends and forecasts within the industry, with a particular focus on the China sector for the period leading up to 2027.

The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for Industrial wood coatings, with 2022 as the base year and forecasts to 2027.



The information in the report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and the publisher's in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.



Key Report Features

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2027)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2021 and 2022)

Market shares by company in volume (2021 and 2022)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, nitrocellulose, polyurethane, polyester, others (2011-2027)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder, radiation-cured (2011-2027)

End use: Furniture, joinery, parquet, outdoor structures (2011-2027)

Functional layer breakdown: Pre-treatment, primer, intermediate, finishing (2011-2027)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and functional layer (2021 and 2022)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Coatings Background

1.1 Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.4.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.4.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.4.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.4.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.4.5 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes



2. Foreword - Industrial Wood Coatings



3. Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.1 Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.2 New Dwelling Construction

3.3 Dwelling Stock



4. Industrial Wood Coatings

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Industrial Wood

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values

4.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.3.4 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.3.5 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.3.6 Detailed Prices: Radiation cured

4.3.7 Detailed Prices: Powder

4.3.8 Prices and Values by Type of Layer

4.3.9 Prices and Values by Sector

4.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.3 Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.4 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.5 Radiation cured: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.6 Powder: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.7 Layer Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.8 Sector: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Industrial Wood



