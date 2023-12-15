Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 12/20/202312/20/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,0432,117
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.250/8.28083.150/2.530
Total Number of Bids Received 512
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,0432,117
Total Number of Successful Bids 512
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 512
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.250/8.28083.150/2.530
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.462/8.19083.550/2.490
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.250/8.28083.150/2.530
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.362/8.23083.275/2.517
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.462/8.19083.550/2.490
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.250/8.28083.150/2.530
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.362/8.23083.275/2.517
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.00