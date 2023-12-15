|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|12/20/2023
|12/20/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,043
|2,117
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.250
|/
|8.280
|83.150
|/
|2.530
|Total Number of Bids Received
|5
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,043
|2,117
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|5
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|5
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.250
|/
|8.280
|83.150
|/
|2.530
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.462
|/
|8.190
|83.550
|/
|2.490
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.250
|/
|8.280
|83.150
|/
|2.530
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.362
|/
|8.230
|83.275
|/
|2.517
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.462
|/
|8.190
|83.550
|/
|2.490
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.250
|/
|8.280
|83.150
|/
|2.530
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.362
|/
|8.230
|83.275
|/
|2.517
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.00
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management