Crawford United Announces Share Repurchase Program

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA) today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program whereby the Company may repurchase up to 300,000 of the company’s Class A and/or Class B Common Shares.



“Based on our continued strong performance and the confidence we have in our business going forward, the Board of Directors and management team believe that the company’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity,” said Brian Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of share repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing share prices, and other considerations. The authorization may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of shares. The authorization has no expiration date.

The company expects that share repurchases, if any, will be executed with the assistance of UBS Securities LLC.

About Crawford United Corporation. Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, education, aerospace, defense, and transportation. The company currently operates two business segments. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment segment is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing highly customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides highly complex precision components to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.



Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by the Company, are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including, but not limited to, those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, actual results of the Company could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) shortages in supply or increased costs of necessary products, components or raw materials from the Company’s suppliers; (b) availability shortages or increased costs of freight and labor for the Company and/or its suppliers; (c) actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; (d) conditions in the global and regional economies and economic activity, including slow economic growth or recession, inflation, currency and credit market volatility, reduced capital expenditures and changes in government trade, fiscal, tax and monetary policies; (e) adverse effects from evolving geopolitical conditions, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and Israel; (f) the Company's ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, and manage the larger operations of the combined businesses, (g) the Company's dependence upon a limited number of customers and the aerospace industry, (h) the highly competitive industries in which the Company operates, which includes several competitors with greater financial resources and larger sales organizations, (i) the Company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities in certain sectors, (j) the Company's ability to obtain cost effective financing and (k) the Company's ability to satisfy obligations under its financing arrangements, as well as the risks described from time to time in the Company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.