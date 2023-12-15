Global Emission Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - Growing Demand for EMS in Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, and Fertilizers Industries to Drive the Market

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emission Monitoring System Market by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Device Type (Gas Analyzers, Flow & Opacity Monitors, Sample Probes, Data Controllers, Filters), Software, Services, Industry and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to USD 5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028. Many countries - both developed and developing - have taken steps to monitor air pollutants. In the United States, for example, the Clean Air Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for six pollutants, including particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and lead. The EPA must periodically review these standards to ensure that they provide adequate environmental protection and update them as necessary.

Services segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Emission monitoring systems undergo continuous degradation with their operation as the impurities and chemical gases react with sensors, gas analyzers, filters, and other components of the systems. Therefore, the maintenance of hardware and software is essential. Regular maintenance is required to ensure the optimum operating condition of the system. It also helps increase the operational efficiency of the emission monitoring system.

Predictive emission monitoring system segment is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

A DAS can be used to collect real-time data from existing process sensors, such as temperature, flow, and pressure sensors. This data can then be used to train and update the PEMS model, resulting in more accurate predictions. Some of the prominent players that offer PEMS are ABB (Switzerland), Baker Hughes Company (US), DURAG GROUP (Germany), and Trace (US). For example, Baker Hughes Company's methane emission monitoring system, which is a type of PEMS, aids in identifying and measuring methane emissions more precisely.

Chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries and fertilizers industry is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Emission monitoring systems are designed to monitor corrosive gases in extreme applications. In chemical plants, emission monitoring systems perform an elemental analysis of chemicals to determine the grade and quality of the chemicals extracted. Furthermore, companies install emission monitoring systems to monitor gas concentrations at elevated pressures and temperatures. Petroleum refineries are a significant source of hazardous and toxic air pollutants, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide. The refining stages of separation, conversion, and treatment are where these gases are emitted. These gases are highly corrosive and can cause cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and reproductive problems.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the major contributors to the EMS market in the region. The region is known for its robust power, cement, and chemical industries. Sulfur emissions from power plants and manufacturing industries are expected to be the key driving factor for market growth. Additionally, the European Commission consistently enforces environmental regulations that are perceived to be fair compared to other regions. Its air pollution regulations are also considered to be rather stringent.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (High reliance on coal-fired power plants to generate electricity worldwide, Growing focus on reducing hazardous gas emissions and environmental protection, Rising emphasis on ambient air quality monitoring), restraints (High maintenance costs associated with emission monitoring systems), opportunities (Rising Rise in number of petrochemical plants and refineries, Growing pharmaceuticals industry), and challenges (Performance limitations of emission monitoring systems in harsh operating conditions) influencing the growth of the emission monitoring system market.

(High reliance on coal-fired power plants to generate electricity worldwide, Growing focus on reducing hazardous gas emissions and environmental protection, Rising emphasis on ambient air quality monitoring), restraints (High maintenance costs associated with emission monitoring systems), opportunities (Rising Rise in number of petrochemical plants and refineries, Growing pharmaceuticals industry), and challenges (Performance limitations of emission monitoring systems in harsh operating conditions) influencing the growth of the emission monitoring system market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on new products, technologies, research & development activities, funding activities, industry partnerships, and new product launches in the emission monitoring system market.

Detailed insights on new products, technologies, research & development activities, funding activities, industry partnerships, and new product launches in the emission monitoring system market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the emission monitoring system market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, GCC, Rest of Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the emission monitoring system market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, GCC, Rest of Middle East & Africa, and South America. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products & technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the emission monitoring system market.

: Exhaustive information about new products & technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the emission monitoring system market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market position, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like ABB (Switzerland), AMETEK. Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and among others in the emission monitoring system market.

In-depth assessment of market position, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like ABB (Switzerland), AMETEK. Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and among others in the emission monitoring system market. Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the emission monitoring system market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Case Study Analysis

Textile Manufacturer in Surat Installed CEMS to Reduce Emissions

General Electric Installed CEMS to Track Emission Levels of Power Plants

Installation of CEMS in Taiwan to Curb Health Issues

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Emission Monitoring System Market, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

PEMS Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Hardware Segment to Account for Largest Market Share from 2023 to 2028

Power Generation Segment to Account Largest Market Share from 2023 to 2028

Asia-Pacific to Dominate Global Emission Monitoring System Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Emission Monitoring System Market - Growing Demand for EMS in Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, and Fertilizers Industries to Drive Market

Emission Monitoring System Market, by System Type - CEMS Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Emission Monitoring System Market, by Industry - Power Generation Segment to Capture Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

North America: Emission Monitoring System Market, by Industry and Country - Power Generation Industry and US to Hold Largest Share of North American Emission Monitoring System Market in 2028

Emission Monitoring System Market, by Country - India to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Global Emission Monitoring System Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Reliance on Coal-Fired Power Plants to Generate Electricity Worldwide

Growing Focus on Reducing Hazardous Gas Emissions and Environmental Protection

Rising Emphasis on Ambient Air Quality Monitoring

Restraints

High Maintenance Costs Associated with Emission Monitoring Systems

Opportunities

Rise in Number of Petrochemical Plants and Refineries

Growing Pharmaceuticals Industry

Challenges

Performance Limitations of Emission Monitoring Systems in Harsh Operating Conditions

Company Profiles

ABB

Acoem

Ametek Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Chemtrols Industries

Cisco

Durag Group

Emerson Electric

Envea

Fuji Electric

Gasmet Technologies

Hangzhou Chunlai Technology

Honeywell International

Horiba.

Opsis

Protea

Sick

Siemens

Spectris

Tecnova

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trace

TSI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvgrfz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment