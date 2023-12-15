Global $1.9 Bn Straddle Carrier Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2030: Electrification, Autonomous Vehicles, and Smart Port Solutions Hold Long-Term Potential

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Straddle Carrier Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $1.1 billion in 2022, and will likely record a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $1.9 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include globalization, environmental regulations, and automation and connectivity.

Straddle carriers are used for intermodal operations in ports and terminals for stacking containers and transporting between quay crane and container exchange area. They are valued for their flexibility.

United States and Europe to register resilient CAGRs of 6.0% and 6.2%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 11.4% and 7.3%, respectively, for the same period because of expansion of port and logistics operations.

Cargotec, Konecranes, ZPMC, Mobicon, and Liebherr are major companies with a strong presence in multiple markets and a range of products. A pivot toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with a focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Growth Opportunity Universe

Electrification and Emission Reduction Solutions

Autonomous Straddle Carriers

Smart Port Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Straddle Carrier Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Main Findings

Scope of Analysis

2 Global Economic Outlook

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

GDP Growth by Region

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Port Activity

Container Capacity at Ports

Major Ports in the World

Straddle Carrier Technical Description

Straddle Carrier Performance Analysis

Port Requirement Specification Log

Regulatory Impact - The United States

Regulatory Impact - Europe

4 Trend Analysis

Top Trends Driving the Straddle Carrier Market

Trend 1 - Electrification

Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) Business Model

Trend 2 - Autonomous Straddle Carrier

Trend 3 - Smart Port Technology

Smart Port Architecture

The Future of Smart Ports

Major Smart Ports and Technology

5 Competitive Landscape

Major Players and Product Launches

Partners in the Port Terminal Industry

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Market Share

6 Market Forecast

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

EIO Forecast

EIO Forecast by Region

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr

Mobicon

ZPMC

