Cancer Cachexia Market to Hit USD 3.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 4.7% | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cancer cachexia market was projected to attain US$ 2.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 3.6 billion by 2031.

Research on the market for cancer cachexia indicates that nutritional supplements are insufficient on their own to stop or control the cause of muscular atrophy of the disease. Aggressive research in treatment approaches has been required as a result; several pipeline medications are presently undergoing clinical testing. By creating specialized routes for the public to get information, governments are also significantly contributing to the growth of markets.

Request Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15482

Key Findings of the Market Report

In addition to pharmacological therapy, novel approaches to treating cancer cachexia should incorporate food therapy, physical activity, and psychological counseling.

Research into pharmacological medications made up of different chemicals is being done.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, appear to be producing encouraging outcomes, according to advancements.

Novel agents are being used in clinical trials further and will probably soon be available on the market.

The complicated pathophysiology of cancer cachexia makes clinical care challenging, and there are no established treatments at this time.

Progestins and corticosteroids are frequently given, but because of their severe adverse effects, their use is restricted.

The treatment of cancer cachexia with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is being researched.

Market Trends for Cancer Cachexia

In the context of a complicated illness process, advice on nutrition and exercise co-therapy is essential. The medical profession as a whole agrees that this could require more clinical research on dietary products and supportive care interventions.

Companies claim that with well-defined regulatory requirements, medication and compound testing for cancer cachexia is more convenient. By creating creative trial methods, regulators are pushing for comprehensive testing of these modalities and their gradual integration into treatment protocols.

When it comes to COPD-associated bodily atrophy, exercise rehabilitation is well-established and backed by extensive evidence-based guidelines. These suggestions have changed throughout time and make use of a variety of therapeutic approaches that have been shown to be important variables impacting the dynamics of the cancer cachexia industry.

While selective NSAIDs, like Celecoxib, only inhibit COX2, non-selective NSAIDs, like Ibuprofen, inhibit both COX1 as well as COX2. Since inflammation has been shown to play a major role in the growth of cancer cachexia, NSAIDs have been promoted as potential treatment options for the condition. This is in addition to the general public safe use of them. NSAID research is becoming more prevalent, which is contributing to the growth of the cancer cachexia market.

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=15482

Global Market for Cancer Cachexia: Regional Outlook

North America led the global market in 2022. The regional market is expanding because of increased awareness campaigns on cancer treatment.

The North American market share of cancer cachexia is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the number of pipeline medications undergoing stage three clinical studies. It is conceivable that these medications will be available in a few years.

Throughout the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to see considerable market development. This can be attributed to the vast number of patients who are still misdiagnosed and the quick migration of the population to metropolitan areas in search of better medical treatment.

Improved patient access to innovative treatments for cancer cachexia is generally a result of an increase in disposable income. It is also expected that rising government funding for healthcare infrastructure and rising public knowledge of the illness would have a favorable impact on market data.

Global Cancer Cachexia Market: Key Players

Many different firms are operating in the highly fragmented global cancer cachexia market. Major industry players are investing considerable funds in research and development. The following companies are well-known participants in the global cancer cachexia market:

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Aphios Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

GTx Inc.

Helsinn Group

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

XBiotech Inc.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

The pharmaceutical business Helsinn, situated in Switzerland, declared in April 2021 that it would concentrate on creating high-quality cancer treatment and solutions for uncommon diseases.

The business announced the introduction of Adlumiz (anamorelin), a medication through its partner Ono Pharmaceutical, for the therapy of cancer cachexia in gastric cancer, malignant non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer in Japan.

Global Cancer Cachexia Market Segmentation

Therapeutics

Progestogens

Corticosteroids

Combination Therapies

Others

Mechanism of Action

Appetite Stimulators

Weight Loss Stabilizers

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Stores

Retail Pharmacy Stores

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Place an Order Copy of the Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=15482<ype=S

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Dental Implant Motors Market - The dental implant motors market. According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global dental implant motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Dental Plaster Market - Dental Plaster Industry is Expected to see a Growth of 5.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com