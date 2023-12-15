Breathtaking Opportunities and Promising Ascents: BOPA Film Market Set to Soar, Anticipated Surge to US$ 1,899.7 Million by 2034 with CAGR of 5.30% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global BOPA film market value is expected to rise from US$ 1,130.8 million in 2024 to US$ 1,899.7 million by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by an average CAGR of 5.30% in the BOPA film market over the next decade.



Surging demand for safe and hygienic food products is anticipated to raise sales of BOPA films over the forecast period. Manufacturers of processed food, RTE meals, and canned fruits and vegetables are leading contributors to market growth.

Increasing applications of BOPA films due to their dimensional stability and lightweight also lead to their increasing adoption rate. Within the food industry, BOPA films are observing significant demand to package red meat, cheese packaging, and processed meat.

The adoption of BOPA films hinges on its excellent barrier function. End-use industries utilize BOPA films on this very consideration. Apart from this, markets in Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to rule the BOPA film market in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the BOPA Film Market Report

In North America, the Canada BOPA film market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom BOPA film market is expected to register a relatively higher CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

In Asia Pacific, India and China are projected to expand at CAGRs of 6.2% and 5.4% through 2034, respectively.

Thailand is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, whereas South Korea is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

Based on end use, the food segment is projected to occupy a market share of 71.1% in 2024.

By grade, the nylon 6 segment is anticipated to acquire a share of 89.9% in 2024.

“Key players are projected to find significant opportunities in economies of Asia Pacific, followed by Europe. Additionally, the future of BOPA films in food packaging applications seems to be bright. Manufacturers are thus concentrating on high-growth countries by expanding their production facilities and improving their production capabilities,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Top Tactics of Companies Seeking Higher Market Share

Key players are focusing on constructing new production facilities or extending the existing ones for improved BOPA film production. This strategy is projected to assist in meeting the increasing demand for BOPA films. Additionally, players are constantly innovating and creating BOPA film variants with better properties that better suit various applications. This includes films with improved heat resistance, increased barrier properties, and improved printability.

Players are further expanding into new markets with significant scope for growth. As per the recent analysis by FMI analysts, opportunities for BOPA films are higher in Asia Pacific. Players are also adopting acquisitions and partnerships to consolidate their market position.

Key Players:

Unitika Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Domo Chemicals

Oben Holding Group S.A.C.

A.J. Plast Public Company Limited

Sojitz Plastics America Inc.

Others



New Developments Impacting the BOPA Film Market

In September 2023, Tredegar Corporation revealed its agreement to sell the flexible packaging films business to Oben Group for a net consideration of US$ 116 million. Oben is a key player in the packaging industry and boasts a diversified portfolio of BOPA, BOPP, CPP, BOPE, etc.

In June 2023, AdvanSix created a new nylon by utilizing 100% post-consumer recyclate. For this, AdvanSix used Aegis Resins and Capran BOPA films.

Key Segmentations:

By Grade:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

By Thickness:

Up to 10 Micron

11 to 20 Microns

21 to 30 Microns

Above 30 Micron

By End Use:

Food

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals

Others (Industrial Packaging)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

The Middle East and Africa





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

