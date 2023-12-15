Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast Report to 2030 - Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advancements in Drone and Self-Driving Vehicle Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform, Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.7%. The ever-expanding e-commerce industry and deployment of omnichannel distribution put higher pressure on last mile logistics through aerial and ground modes. The last mile delivery is the segment of the supply chain that creates big economic and ecological challenges for firms.

The recent trend of delivery 'Uberization' (relocation to the on-demand business model based on immediate contact between consumers through mobile technologies for effective delivery) would persist due to the capabilities of IoT solutions and AI. However, in addition to revising delivery (forwarding) business models, last mile logistics would be subjected to higher automation. One of the last mile automation proposals in trans-shipment and fulfillment centers and logistics hubs is the application of dynamic management of "chaotic" warehouses, shipping automation, and integration with Transportation Management Systems (for instance, through Warehouse Execution Systems). The last mile delivery automation scheme also includes advanced analytics that employs machine learning in predictive models to simulate and predict customer behavioral patterns and forecast material flows and logistics routes.

Based on the aerial platform segment, Delivery Drone is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Platform, The market for delivery drones in the aerial segment is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing need for autonomous delivery solutions in the food and retail sectors. Some of the commercial market players well-known for drone delivery services at present are Flytrex (Israel), Wing (US), UPS Flight Forward (US), Wingcopter (Germany), and furthermore.

Based on the ground platform segment, Self-driving Vans & Trucks are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Platform, The market for Self-driving Vans & Trucks in the ground segment is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Autonomous self-driving delivery vans & trucks have larger cargo weight handling capacity than delivery bots. These delivery vans & trucks are critical for cities wherein traffic congestion is a serious problem. These vehicles have a large payload-carrying capacity and can operate for 12 hours on a single charge. The self-driving system employs infrared radar, LiDAR, advanced cameras, modern motion sensors, exceptionally accurate sensors, and very important complex algorithms that permit the truck to drive itself. Decongestion of traffic is an incredible self-driving truck market opportunity.

Based on Range, aerial and ground segments comprise Short Range (< Kilometers) and long-range segments (>20 Kilometers)

Based on Range, The long-range segment (>20 kilometers) is projected to dominate both the aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets, displaying a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the high portability, improved efficiency, and reduced operating costs associated with aerial drone delivery services. The demand for long-range autonomous delivery solutions stems from the necessity to address pollution concerns in large cities. By utilizing long-range aerial drones and ground robots, carbon dioxide emissions can be significantly reduced, making this market segment a key driver in the industry.

The advantages of long-range autonomous delivery services extend beyond environmental benefits. These solutions offer enhanced flexibility and accessibility, enabling the efficient transportation of goods over extended distances. The ability to reach remote and underserved areas with ease further contributes to the growth of the long-range segment. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and the growing awareness of environmental impact drive the adoption of long-range autonomous delivery options. Businesses and consumers alike are actively seeking eco-friendly alternatives, making the long-range segment an attractive choice for meeting their needs. With its combination of convenience, efficiency, and environmental friendliness, the long-range segment in both aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets is positioned to experience substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

Based on the solution, the aerial delivery drone/ground delivery vehicle market is classified into hardware, software, and infrastructure

The infrastructure solution segment is poised to experience the highest growth in both the Aerial and Ground segments. This growth can be attributed to ongoing technological advancements that have fueled the demand for infrastructure solutions for drone and ground bot operations. These advancements enable the integration of sophisticated sensors and AI technology into existing airframes and autonomous delivery vehicles, resulting in improved flight control, performance, and overall operational efficiency.

Case Study Analysis for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Aerial Delivery

Use of Zipline Drones for Medical Delivery in Ghana

Flirtey Transforming Medical Supply Delivery with Autonomous Drones

Project Wing by Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia

Case Study Analysis for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Ground Delivery

Use of Autonomous Delivery by Foodpanda in Singapore

Delivery from Restaurants and Grocery Stores

Jd.Com Bots Utilized for Indoor Last Mile Delivery

Amazon Started Delivering Parcels Using Ground Delivery Robots Named Scout in Washington

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Delivery Drones to Showcase Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Self-Driving Vans and Trucks Segment to Exhibit Highest Growth (2021-2030)

Long Range to be Dominant Segment During Forecast Period

Long Range Segment to Have Higher Market Share During Forecast Period

<5Kg Segment to Lead Aerial Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market During Forecast Period

5-10 KG Segment to Lead Ground Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market -Use of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Medical and Retail Deliveries to Drive Market Growth

Aerial Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Platform - Delivery Drones to Lead Aerial Platform Market During Forecast Period

Ground Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Platform -Self-Driving Vans and Trucks to Dominate Ground Platform Segment During Forecast Period

Aerial Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Application - Logistics and Transportation Segment to Have Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

Aerial Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Logistics and Transportation Application - Package Delivery Segment to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Ground Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Application - Logistics and Transportation to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Ground Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Logistics and Transportation Application -Package Delivery to Have Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market (Aerial Delivery)

Drivers

Rising Use of Sense and Avoid Systems in Aerial Delivery Drones

Expansion of E-Commerce Industry

Increased Use of Low-Cost and Light Payload Drones by Startups for Product Delivery

Environmental Sustainability

Restraints

Lack of Required Infrastructure to Support Operations in Emerging Economies

Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

Lack of Charging Infrastructure Hinders Long-Endurance Delivery Missions

Opportunities

Rise in Technological Advancements in Delivery Drones

Growth Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of Value Chain

Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem

Rising Demand for Fast, Efficient, and Reliable Delivery Services

Challenges

Issues Related to Traffic Management

Safety and Security Issues

Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover



Market Dynamics: Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market (Ground Delivery Vehicles)

Drivers

Increased Use of Autonomous Ground Delivery Vehicles in Retail and Food

Increased Adoption of Autonomous Ground Delivery Vehicles

Venture Funding for Developing Next-Level Ground Delivery Vehicles

Restraints

Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Regulations

Performance Issues in Untested Environments and Lack of Appropriate Decision-Making

Opportunities

Growing Demand for AGVs in Delivery of Healthcare Supplies

Rising E-Commerce Industry Worldwide

Challenges

Limited Operational Range

Vulnerability of Ground Delivery Vehicles to Cyber Threats

Risk of Operational Malfunctioning in Populated Areas

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

3D-Printed Aerial and Ground Robots

Improvements in Battery Technology

Cloud Robotics Technology

Wireless Charging Technology

Computer Vision

Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation

Advanced Algorithms and Analytics

Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

5G Technology

Blockchain

Impact of Megatrends

Last Mile Delivery Automation

E-Mobility and Green Initiative

Rapid Urbanization and Megacity Logistics

Company Profiles

Aerodyne Group

Aethon (St Engineering)

Airbus

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

Autox

Boxbot

Caterpillar Inc.

Continental AG

Cruise LLC

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Eliport

Elroy Air

Flirtey (Skydrop)

Flytrex

Geopost (formerly DPDgroup)

JD.com, Inc.

Kiwibot

Manna Aero

Matternet, Inc.

Neolix

Nuro

Nuro, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robomart

Skycart Inc.

Starship Technologies

Swoop Aero

Teleretail

Uber Technologies

Udelv

United Parcel Services

Unsupervised.AI

Volocopter

Walmart

Waymo

Wing

Wingcopter

Workhorse Group

Zipline

