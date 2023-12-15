Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Trends - A Survey of Enterprise Decision-Makers Who Influence Cybersecurity Budgets in the Healthcare Industry

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer: Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Typically, healthcare sector organizations have managed to keep themselves isolated from cybersecurity threats by air-gapping their internal systems. As the result of continual digitalization initiatives and the rapid adoption of bring-your-own-device and Internet of Things-enabled devices, however, the healthcare sector has found itself connected to a vast digital ecosystem and vulnerable to a myriad of new threats.
In this fast-evolving threat landscape, healthcare organizations globally are becoming aware of their vulnerability and are ready to make significant investments to secure their operations, patient data, and facilities from potential harm. Cybersecurity investments quickly topped the list of security priorities at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the willingness to safeguard healthcare data and operational continuity remains a key objective for security teams.
The publisher conducted a Voice of Customer survey of healthcare organizations globally to understand their cybersecurity operations, organizational management, technology investment, threat awareness, and other factors that play into the decision-making process for new cybersecurity purchases. Of the healthcare representatives surveyed, 40% have a C-level position at their organization, followed by manager level and VP level positions at 21% and 20%, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare Organizations
- Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare
- Who Determines the Best Security Solution
- Profiles of Decision-Makers
- Operations
- Employment Nature, Ratio Size, and Growth
Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare - Budget
- Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Budgets in Healthcare
- Healthcare Organizations' Cybersecurity Budgets
- Cybersecurity Budget by Country
- Cybersecurity Budget Allocation - 2023
- Russo-Ukrainian War - Influence on Cybersecurity Budget
Growth, Challenges, & Concerns
- Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Growth, Challenges, and Concerns in Healthcare
- Growth Drivers of Cybersecurity in Healthcare
- Challenges
- Concerns
- Risk Exposure
- Cyberattacks
Tools & Technologies
- Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Tools and Technologies in Healthcare
- Key Objectives
- 2023 Focus Areas
- Network Security
- Data Security
- Security Services
- Solutions Likely Added in 2024
- Conclusions
