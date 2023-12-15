ChatGPT in Automotive CASE - ChatGPT Will Play a Key Role in the Future of Connected Vehicles Leveraging V2X Data to Enhance Occupants In-vehicle Experience

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases of ChatGPT in Automotive CASE" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Launched on November 30, 2022, ChatGPT reached 1 million users in five days, the second fastest application to hit that milestone in history. GPT stands for generative pretrained transformer - a large language model (LLM) developed by OpenAI in 2018. It has been trained on 175 billion parameters, making it one of the largest language models currently available. The number of parameters indicates the complexity and robustness of a language model.
The scope of this research service includes:
- An investigation of ChatGPT, its journey so far, the unique characteristics that have made it a success, a comparison with other similar tools, and
- a look into its limitations and business models
- An examination of the application of ChatGPT across industries and evolving use cases, and of the implications of ChatGPT across different
- business functions within a company
- The specific potential for ChatGPT implementation in automotive CASE
- Discussions on scenarios pertaining to connected vehicles, shared mobility, autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles where ChatGPT can be
- implemented, highlighting use cases currently evolving in the marketplace
- An analysis of potential growth opportunities in leveraging ChatGPT for automotive CASE
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Environment
- ChatGPT Applications: Key Takeaways
- ChatGPT Redefines Adoption Time
- ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Application Timeline
- ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Impact of Possible Use Cases
- Generative AI Tools Used in Marketing and Advertising
- Potential Applications of ChatGPT in Key Corporate Functions
- Evolving Avatars of ChatGPT Across Industries
- A Peek into the Future of ChatGPT
Overview of ChatGPT
- ChatGPT: Introduction
- ChatGPT: The Journey So Far
- ChatGPT: Key Features
- GPT-3.5 Compared to GPT-4
- ChatGPT: Business Model Canvas
- ChatGPT: Revenue Streams
- What Is ChatGPT Plus?
- ChatGPT and Bard: Comparison
- Snapshot of the Evolving LLM Landscape
- Generative AI Chatbot Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis of ChatGPT
- Overview of ChatGPT: Key Takeaways
ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Potential Use Cases in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
- ChatGPT in Automotive CASE
- ChatGPT in Connected Vehicles
- Connected In-vehicle Experience: Mercedes-Benz
- In-vehicle Experience: Stellantis DS Automobiles
- ChatGPT in Connected eBikes: Urtopia
- ChatGPT in Connected Logistics: Potential Scenario
- ChatGPT in Autonomous Vehicles: Future Potential
- ChatGPT in Other Mobility Avenues: Key Takeaways
ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Potential Use Cases in Shared Mobility and Electric Vehicles
- ChatGPT in Shared Mobility: Scenarios for Customer Engagement
- ChatGPT in Shared Mobility: Scenarios for Shared Mobility Providers
- Shared/Rental Use Case: Turo
- ChatGPT in Electric Vehicles
- ChatGPT in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
- ChatGPT in Other Shared and Electric Mobility: Key Takeaways
ChatGPT Beyond Automotive
- Select Companies Employing ChatGPT across Industries: Snapshot
- How Do Non-automotive Industries Leverage ChatGPT?
- Use Case 1: Retail - Carrefour
- Use Case 2: Government Collaboration - Icelandic Language Preservation
- Use Case 3: Travel - Expedia.com
- Use Case 4: FMCG - Unilever
- Use Case 5: Education - Khan Academy
- ChatGPT Applications: Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Enhance the Efficiency of Connected Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2: Augment Shared Mobility Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Support Electric Vehicle Usage
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Carrefour
- Expedia.com
- Khan Academy
- Mercedes-Benz
- Stellantis DS Automobiles
- Turo
- Unilever
- Urtopia
