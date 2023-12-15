Company Announcement no. 136 – 2023

Copenhagen, December 15th, 2023

Major shareholder announcement – Strategic Investments

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Strategic Investments A/S has increased it’s shareholding in GreenMobility A/S to 14.2% of the share capital and voting rights, as of 15 December 2023.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08: jhe@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment