Musical Instrument Market to Reach USD 24.53 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global musical instrument market size was valued at USD 18.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 19.25 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 24.53 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

Musical instruments are widely used by professional as well as amateur musicians to compose different types of sounds and tunes. These instruments are also used in music education to help students learn about music theory, performance, and technique. Many music equipment manufacturing companies are integrating advanced technologies into their products to enhance the quality of the music produced. This factor is expected to boost the musical instrument market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Musical Instrument Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Musical Instrument Market Report:

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (Japan)

C.F. Martin & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

D'addario & Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Eastman Music Company (U.S.)

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (U.S.)

Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Roland Corporation (Japan)

Steinway & Sons (U.S.)

Yamaha Corporation (Japan)

Yanagisawa Wind Instruments Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.52% 2030 Value Projection USD 24.53 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 18.63 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 120 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Region

By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Market Growth Drivers Growing Popularity of Live Performances and Concerts to Augment Market Growth Increasing Technological Advancements in Musical Instruments to Drive Market Growth

Segments:

Strings Instruments to Gain Traction Due to Their Flexibility and Expressiveness Features

Based on type, the market is divided into string instruments, keyboards & DJ equipment, recording equipment, percussion instruments, and others. The string instrument segment is expected to dominate the musical instruments market share due to their expressiveness and flexibility features. These instruments can be played across a wide range of genres and in different styles.

Offline Stores to Witness Rise in Customer Footfall Due to Quality Assurance and Wider Collection of Instruments

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online stores. The offline store segment is estimated to capture the largest market share during the forecast period as these shops provide a wider collection of instruments and high-quality assurance to their customers.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Hampered Market Growth Due to Constant Interruption in Activities of Music Companies

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on many industries across the world, including the music equipment manufacturing sector. Travel & movement restrictions and nationwide lockdowns caused many supply chain disruptions, which adversely affected the availability of critical raw materials. Many music instrument production plants were compelled to shut down their operations, which further hampered market progress.

Report Coverage:

The report studies the market in detail and focuses on several major areas, such as leading product types, application areas, distribution channels, and key market players. It also highlights the latest market trends and the top developments in this market. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the market report covers many factors that have contributed to the market’s development in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Popularity of Live Concerts and Performances to Bolster Market Growth

Live performances and concerts are becoming increasingly popular due to the several advantages they offer, such as high social interaction, closer artist-fan connection, and entertainment. Attending these concerts can increase community engagement and bring like-minded people together. These factors are expected to strengthen the musical instrument market potential.

However, extreme fluctuations in raw material prices can increase the price of the end-product, which can hamper market progress.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Growing Awareness Regarding Benefits of Music Education

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global musical instrument market share as more people across the region are realizing the importance of music education and the benefits it offers. Many parents are motivating their children to learn any music instrument to play to enhance their learning and development capabilities. These factors are expected to bolster the demand for musical equipment.

North America is also showing promising growth as music has a deep cultural significance in the U.S. Jazz, traditional stringed music, and acoustic are an important part of the region’s culture, which will further boost the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Growing Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Help Companies Expand Their Customer Base

The market is witnessing large-scale penetration of social media platforms as more people are trying their hands at learning a new music instrument. In fact, it has become one of the most important business growth strategies for music equipment manufacturers as social media platforms can help them tap into untapped markets and expand their geographic footprint. Rising number of aspiring and seasoned musicians adopting social media platforms is one of the key factors that can help the manufacturers cement their market positions.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Musical Instrument Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Strings Instruments Keyboards & DJ Equipment Recording Equipment Percussion Instruments Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Stores Offline Stores By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

January 2022 – Casio Computer Co. Ltd., a Japanese electronics manufacturing firm, introduced a new range of digital keyboards that are equipped with sound source technology. This technology creates singing voices by merging lyrics and tones.

