Application Integration Market projected to reach USD USD 54.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Application Integration Market ”, by Offering (Platforms and Services {Professional Services [Consulting, Integration and Support and Maintenance] and Managed Services}), Integration Type (Point-To-Point Integration, Enterprise Application Integration, Enterprise Service Bus, Integration Platform as a Service and Hybrid Integration), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud based), Application (Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Resource Management System, Supply Chain Management, Business Intelligence, Electronic Health Record Management and Others), End-use Industry (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Application Integration Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 15.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 54.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 20.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Integration Type, Organization Size, Application, End-use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Adeptia APIFuse Sample of Companies Covered Boomi Celigo Cyclr Systems

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Application Integration Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Application integration involves enabling individual applications, each designed for a specific purpose, to collaborate with one another. By merging and optimizing data and workflows across various software applications, organizations achieve integrations that modernize their infrastructures and support agile business operations. Bridging the gap between existing on-premises systems and rapidly evolving cloud-based enterprise applications, application integration plays a crucial role in digital transformation efforts. As organizations strive to stay competitive in the Application Integration Market, connecting new digital solutions with existing legacy systems becomes imperative for seamless data flow and unified operations. Businesses, relying on accurate and real-time data insights, are expected to drive the growth of the Application Integration Market. Facilitating data synchronization across platforms, application integration provides a holistic view of operations and customer interactions. Seamlessly integrated applications ensure consistent customer experiences across different touchpoints, thereby enhancing satisfaction and loyalty. Moreover, application integration streamlines processes, reduces manual interventions, and automates workflows, leading to increased agility and efficiency. This, in turn, results in quicker response times and optimized resource utilization. In scenarios involving company mergers or acquisitions, application integration becomes critical for harmonizing IT systems and consolidating operations.

Major vendors in the global Application Integration market

Adeptia

APIFuse

Boomi

Celigo

Cyclr Systems

DBSync

Elastic.io

Flowgear

IBM

Informatica

InterSystems

Jitterbit

Magic Software

OpenLegacy

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

Tray.io

Workato

WSO2

Rising focus on digital transformation throughout industries

The process of digital evolution is characterized by non-linear progression, shifting between phases of rapid change and slower consolidation based on both external and internal needs. Essential to maintaining momentum throughout this transformation is the adaptability of digital operations. Many companies have made investments, whether direct or indirect, in B2B connectivity through Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). Similarly, there has been a significant influx of investments in application integration. With an increasing number of businesses embracing digital transformation strategies, the expectation is for companies to continually adjust their practices to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Consequently, the accelerating pace of digitalization is anticipated to drive the demand for these capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing complexity of IT landscapes

Rise of digital transformation

Need for data integration

Opportunities:

Growth of cloud-based application integration

Rise of API-led integration

Growing demand for real-time integration

Growing demand for B2B integration

The Application Integration Market is witnessing a growing demand for B2B integration as businesses recognize its pivotal role in fostering seamless collaboration. B2B integration, driven by Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and similar technologies, is becoming increasingly essential for companies looking to enhance connectivity and streamline operations. As organizations prioritize digital transformation, the need to integrate and synchronize processes with external partners, suppliers, and clients is driving the surge in demand for B2B integration solutions. This trend reflects a broader recognition of the significance of interconnected ecosystems in today's business landscape, where efficient B2B integration plays a crucial role in optimizing workflows, improving data exchange, and ultimately contributing to heightened overall business performance.

The market for Application Integration is led by North America.

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant force in the market and is anticipated to maintain its position, holding the largest share in the Application Integration market throughout the forecast period. The North American market has been characterized by dynamic and rapid evolution, fueled by the escalating demand for seamless connectivity and effective data exchange across diverse software systems. The region's robust technological infrastructure and a dense concentration of enterprises spanning various industries have propelled the necessity for streamlined workflows and data synchronization. Canada, renowned for its high-technology ecosystem, significantly contributes to the market's growth. Businesses in Canada, including those in finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, have recognized the importance of dismantling application silos to optimize processes. As companies strive to leverage data for informed decision-making, integration has become a cornerstone in their strategic initiatives. The emphasis on security and compliance has further driven the adoption of integration solutions that prioritize data protection while facilitating efficient communication between systems.

The iPaaS Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on integration type the application integration market is segmented into point-to-point integration, enterprise application integration, enterprise service bus, integration platform as a service (ipaas) and hybrid integration. iPaaS enables the creation and implementation of integrations between cloud and on-premises applications and data. Utilizing an API-led approach, iPaaS eliminates the need for installing or managing middleware or hardware. Its functionalities encompass Application Programming Interface (API) management, data transformation, data integration, and real-time monitoring and integration. iPaaS provides simplicity, visibility, business agility, and governance with minimal cost and resource demands. Both enterprises and SMEs are increasingly gravitating towards the adoption of cloud-based iPaaS solutions to leverage the flexibility and robustness they offer in enhancing internal business operations.

