Life Science Investor Forum: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Life Science Investor Forum sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research. held December 14th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 19th.
December 14th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Redsense Medical AB
|OTCQX: RDSNF | Spotlight: REDS
|Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
|OTCQX: BABYF | TSX: BABY
|Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.
|NASDAQ: ACHV
|NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NRBO
|Kineta, Inc.
|NASDAQ: KA
|Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
|NASDAQ: RVPH
|BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
|OTCQB: CNVCF | CSE: BHSC
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
